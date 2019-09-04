Kiowa clips Latta in elimination game

TUSHKA — The Kiowa Cowgirls rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Latta Lady Panthers 7-6 Saturday in an elimination game of the Tushka Tournament.
It was Latta’s fifth tournament contest of the day.
Latta, 12-2 on the season, had taken a 6-3 lead with a three-run top of the seventh before Kiowa staged a comeback of its own to snatch the win.
Abbi Atkinson drove in three of the Lady Panther runs in going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Brylea Russell led the Latta offense by going 3-for-4 with a run scored and Jade Sanders, who suffered the pitching loss in relief, did go 2-for-4.
Taryn Batterton, the starting pitcher, doubled and drove home a run, and Sadie Reed was 1-for-1 with one RBI. She struck out four and walked just one in six innings of work.
Kiowa, which was outhit by a 12-7 margin, received a home run and three RBIs from Maddie Patton. Sydney Linscott, who was 1-for-2, along with Emmalie Green and Karlie McCormick, who were each 1-for-3, picked up one RBI apiece. Cadence Howard doubled and drove in a run for the Cowgirls (16-2 and ranked No. 1 in Class B).
Latta 7, Dale 2
Jade Sanders pitched a four-hitter while allowing only one walk and striking out one, and the Lady Panthers advanced in tournament play earlier Saturday with a thrilling victory over the Lady Pirates in four innings.with one RBI and two runs scored, and Hailey Baber, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, ignited the Latta offense, which produced nine hits.
Brylea Russell knocked in two runs in a 1-for-2 outing. Sanders and Cheyenne Adair were each 1-for-2 with one RBI for the winners.
Latta 8, Wister 0
A seven-run fourth inning sparked the Lady Panthers to the eight-run rout, and Taryn Batterton fired a four-hit shutout Saturday.
Batterton struck out seven and gave up no walks for the victory.
Hailey Baber hit a grand slam in finishing 1-for-2 from the plate with the four RBIs and a walk. Teammate Triniti Cotanny ended up 1-for-2 as well, with two RBIs and a run scored.
Brylea Russell and Abbi Atkinson sparked the Latta offense as each went 2-for-3. Russell had a double and scored twice, while Atkinson scored one run. Batterton and Cheyenne Adair were each 1-for-3 for the other Latta hits, and Adair scored once.
Silo 4, Latta 2
The Lady Panthers were limited to three hits in the first game on Saturday.
Adair drove home both Latta runs in going 1-for-2 from the plate. Hailey Baber and Russell were each 1-for-3, and Baber scored one of the runs.
Jade Sanders took the hard-luck pitching loss as only two of the Silo runs were earned. She scattered five hits, walked just one and struck out three.
Silo ace Christina Clark struck out six and walked one in six strong innings to earn the pitching win.
Ashlyn Turner finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs from the top of the SHS lineup. Lexi McDonald also had two hits for the Lady Rebels, now 14-2 on the season.
