Kingston levels Lady Miners for seventh place

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsKingston's Emi Osteen (12) and her Lady Redskin teammates finished seventh at the 2019 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classi, sponsored by Vision Bank.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Kingston had three players in double figures and used a big second half to hustle past Hartshorne 88-46 in the seventh-place game Saturday at the 2019 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic, sponsored by Vision Bank.

The Lady Redskins, expected to be contenders in Class 3A entering the season, improved to 3-5 on the year. Kingston entered Mid-America play ranked No 13.

Hartshorne, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, has struggled offensively throughout the tournament and left town with an 8-3 mark.

Kinston led just 19-17 after the first quarter but used a 15-9 run in the second to carry a 34-26 lead into the halftime locker room.

The Lady Redskins kept the pressure up and outscored Hartshorne 17-11 in the third period and 17-9 in the fourth.

Kassie Bailey led the KHS charge with 19 points. She sank 5-of-7 3-point shots and finished 7-of-13 overall. Bailey also had four assists.

Bri Henderson scored 15 points for Kingston, while Tyla Bohannon registered a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaylee Moore hit five 3-pointers and led the Lady Miners with 17 points. Ashton Hackler just missed double digits with nine points.

The Lady Redskins out-rebounded Hartshorne 39-16.

Kingston is expected to get a boost next month when junior Avri Weeks returns to the lineup after recovering from knee surgery.

 

Tags

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you