Kingston leaves host Coalgate behind

COALGATE — Kingston jumped out to a four-touchdown lead and cruised past host Coalgate 45-7 in a Week 5 matchup at Donald Mike Mayer Field.
The Redskins left town at 2-3 overall and 2-0 in District 2A-4 play, while Coalgate dropped to 0-5 and 0-2. The Wildcats travel to Lexington Friday night. The Bulldogs are also 0-5 and 0-2 after suffering a 45-12 loss at Davis in Week 5.
Coalgate’s lone score against Kingston came in the second quarter when Cade Cometti connected with Tristin Trevathan for a 44-yard TD. Tison Franklin drilled the PAT kick and the Wildcats pulled within 28-7.
The Redskins scored the final three TDs of the contest, including runs of 61 and 80 yards.
Jody Trevathan led the CHS ground game with 34 yards on seven carries.
Franklin had 11 tackles on defense, while Jody Trevathan followed with 10. Caleb Perry ended up with nine stops for the home team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.