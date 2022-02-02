KINGSTON — Byng sophomore Cadence Carlos hit a 3-pointer as time was running out in regulation to force overtime before host Kingston finally turned back the Lady Pirates 70-65 in a nail-biter Friday night.
The Lady Redskins, ranked No. 11 in Class 3A, improved to 12-4 with the win, while the Byng team slipped to 10-6.
“In a loss, you’re never happy, but we played really well, especially on the offensive end,” said first-year Byng head coach Luke Clark.
“We just couldn’t put enough stops together to finish on a positive note,” he continued. “This game had everything you could ever want — a last-second tying 3-pointer, runs that went back and forth between teams and a great effort. We were proud of the effort.”
In the boys contest, the Redskins rolled past Byng 55-35. Kingston improved to 11-5, while the Pirates dropped to 10-7 after losing three of their past four contests. No other information from this game was available.
Both Byng clubs hosted Madill Tuesday night and are set to host Tishomingo on Friday.
GIRLS
Kingston 70, Byng 65 (OT)
Kingston led 18-15 after the first quarter only to see Byng rally for a 34-33 halftime edge.
The hosts used a 16-8 third-quarter advantage to regain the lead at 49-42 heading to the fourth period. Carlos’ big shot capped a 17-10 BHS surge in the fourth period to force overtime knotted at 59-59.
Kingston outscored Byng 11-6 in the extra session.
Sophomore Alona Cooper paced the Byng attack with 22 points, including four 3-point baskets. Carlos followed with 14 and hit a pair of triples.
Deesa Neely and Mackenzie Kent both scored eight points for Byng, while Adyson Caton chipped in six.
Emily Bellettini scored a team-best 20 points for Kingston. Lanie French followed with 10 points, while Ethel Steward just missed double figures with nine.
The Lady Redskins got seven points from both Kamry Bohannon and Reagan Davis.
