LATTA — When Ron Arthur stepped down after 16 years as the head boys basketball coach at Shawnee High School, Paxton Kilby couldn't pass up the chance to throw his hat in the ring for the job.
Kilby — who has spent the past two years leading the Latta High School boys basketball program — was officially named Arthur's replacement Thursday afternoon.
"When coach Arthur decided to hang it up, I knew immediately it would be something I would be interested in," Kilby told The Ada News Friday morning.
Kilby and his family currently live in Harrah, which is just 23 miles away from Shawnee.
"It was an opportunity for me to be closer to my family so we jumped at it," he said.
Arthur's Shawnee squads have been ranked near the top of Class 5A and 6A year in and year out. He will be a tough act for Kilby to follow.
Arthur guided the Wolves to the 2020 Class 5A State Tournament, which wasn't played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his squad earned a Class 5A area runner-up title and finished with a sparkling 21-6 record and a third-place finish in perhaps the best 5A league in the state — the Suburban Conference. Arthur retired from coaching to devote more time to his position as assistant athletic director.
"The foundation is already laid for success there. It's my job to just go continue what he's started," he said.
"It is going to be big shoes to fill, but who doesn't long for high expectations as a basketball coach? That's exactly what you want — to be in a big-time program where you're expected to win," Kilby said. "I'm excited to start working with coach Arthur. He's such a good guy ... and will be someone to lean on while I'm there. I'll have him as a mentor and somebody I can lean on and trust to help me grow as a coach."
Kilby said Arthur certainly didn't leave the cupboard bare.
"There's tons of talent there — kids who love to compete. The group that's coming back lost a couple from last year but it's still a really good core of kids. There's always going to be talent, there's always going to be good athletes and always going to be good kids at Shawnee," Kilby said.
Kilby said he enjoyed his two years guiding the Panthers.
"It was one of those things that is really bittersweet — bitter because you had to leave such a good place like Latta and sweet because it's an awesome opportunity and a great school system in Shawnee," he said.
Kilby's Latta team finished 14-17 his first year as the coach and was a win away from a berth in the area tournament. The Panthers were 16-15 last season and got a huge feather in their caps when they upset Class 2A No. 1 Oklahoma Union 54-48 in the Class 2A Area Tournament.
"Latta lost a lot from the teams that made those state title runs — or so people thought — but we were still able to compete. People thought Latta was kind of down and we went up there and beat Oklahoma Union," Kilby said.
Kilby said he'll always be a fan of the Latta Panthers.
"I'll miss those kids and the relationship with them. And the administration has been fantastic. I can't say enough good things about the school and the athletic programs," he said.
Kilby was able to meet with his players at Latta Thursday and inform them of his decision.
"Like I told my kids yesterday when I talked to them ... just because I'm leaving doesn't mean that's the end of our relationship. I'll still be a fan of theirs and a fan of Latta. I certainly won't be a stranger. I plan on supporting them whenever possible," he said.
Kilby spent his first year as a head coach in Sasawka during the 2016-17 season before spending one year as an assistant coach at Earlboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.