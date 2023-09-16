The East Central University athletic department is proud to formally announce the completion of the newly renovated Kerr Activities Center lobby in partnership with First United Bank of Ada.
“First United Bank is excited to partner with East Central University Athletics to enhance the experience of all Kerr Activities Center visitors,” said community bank President, Lucas Clark.
“We are grateful for the continued support of First United Bank in our commitment to excellence in ECU Athletics,” Justin Graham, Assistant AD for Resource Development, stated.
As one of ECU’s most recognizable facilities on campus, the Kerr Activities Center has long been a gathering point for many Tiger fans, Ada community members, recruits, and other visitors to the campus.
“Our partnership with First United Bank has transformed the first impression our student-athletes, guests and visitors experience when they walk into the Kerr Activities Center,” ECU Athletic Director Matt Cole said.
“The lobby looks amazing with new graphics and technology,” added ECU President Wendell Godwin. “First United’s recent investment in our Kerr Activities Center project has created a WOW factor for our fans and students to enjoy.”
The Kerr Activities Center was renovated in 2007 with the installation of a new permanent hardwood floor along with two new basketball goals. In 2008, a project to remodel the Hall of Fame lobby and trophy area was completed as well. Since the renovations in 2008, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and volleyball locker rooms were all updated with new lockers and paint, but cosmetic enhancements regarding the lobby had been limited.
The Kerr Activities Center lobby renovation aimed to create a visually striking and up-to-date space, which involved a complete revamp of finishes, flooring, and walls. The focal point is the wall wraps that highlight our cross country, track & field, volleyball, and basketball programs as well as the various First United Bank of Ada branding along the wall border, concession stand area, and pillars throughout the lobby.
“During this process, we were provided the opportunity to share First United Bank’s Four Pillars,” explained Clark. “1) Faith, 2) Financial Well-Being, 3) Health and Wellness, and 4) Personal Growth are all represented well in the First United Bank: Spend Life Wisely lobby.”
The refreshed appearance of the lobby and entrances helps showcase the growing success of ECU programs as the Tigers continue to be a strong presence at the NCAA Division II level.
“The process was seamless working with Lucas Clark, community bank president, and his team,” said Cole. “This collaboration allowed us to deliver a modernized, transformed space that will better impact the student-athlete experience for both current and future Tigers for years to come. We are proud to partner with First United Bank and welcome guests to the First United Bank: Spend Life Wisely Lobby.”
