BYNG — The Byng High School softball team was cruising right along in their matchup with Coalgate Tuesday night in a festival at Bobby Johnson Field.
Coach Markus Carr saw his Lady Pirates forge a 12-3 lead after four innings.
However, the Wildcats scored nine runs over the final three innings to make it close before dropping a 17-12 decision to the Lady Pirates.
In other festival action, Byng bested Bethel 14-2, Coalgate outlasted North Rock Creek 23-15 and North Rock Creek topped Bethel 13-1.
Byng, ranked No. 16 in Class 5A, improved to 3-4. Class 4A No. 8 Coalgate is now 10-2, Class 5A No. 6 North Rock Creek dropped sits at 7-2 and Bethel fell to 1-3.
Game 1
Byng 17, Coalgate 12
Byng scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to help secure the win.
Britney Brooks-Teel blasted a two-run homer to get that Byng surge started and Alexa Thompson ripped an RBI triple that put Byng on top 15-10.
Thompson later scored on an RBI groundout by M White. Byng’s final run came via back-to-back doubles by Kennedy Large and Joelee Williams.
Kennedy Large hit for the cycle for Byng. She hit a first-inning grand slam, a single to lead off the third, an RBI triple in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth. She finished a perfect 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored to lead a 17-hit Byng barrage.
Brooks-Teel finished 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Pirates. McKinley Feazle went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Thompson went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Hannah Boyd finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Karissa Shico also doubled for the hosts.
Coalgate piled up 18 hits, including home runs from Breana Hale and Abi Marks. Hale, the CHS leadoff hitter, finished 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Marks went 2-fo-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Josi Lackey finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. No. 3 went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Kaylie Trevathan finished 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Lady Wildcats.
Game 2
Byng 14, Bethel 2
After Bethel scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Byng answered with 14 straight to end the game in three innings via the run-rule.
The Lady Pirates piled up 16 hits led by a stellar outing from McKinley Feazle. The Byng senior finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Alexa Thompson finished a perfect 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Britney Brooks-Teel hit a pair of doubles, walked, drove in two runs and scored three times for Byng, while Destiny Guffey went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz also hit a double and scored two runs for the home team.
Brooklyn Duff finished 2-for-2 to pace the Bethel offense, while Payton Meiler went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Annie Compton finished 1-for-2 and scored a run for the Lady Wildcats.
Byng is back in action at the 2021 Beast of the East Tournament in Stonewall, which kicks off today and runs through Saturday. Byng battles Stuart at 1 p.m. today in a first-round matchup at the 14-team event.
