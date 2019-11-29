After District 5A-3 teams went 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs, only Bishop Kelley advanced to tonight’s semifinal matchups.
Things somewhat returned to the expected in the quarterfinals, as the district went 1-3. 5A-3 teams were the underdog in each game.
Unranked Tulsa Kelly surprised No. 5 Noble 28-7 at Noble. Third-ranked Tulsa Edison dropped a tough 42-41 decision to No. 3 Bishop McGuinness. Unranked McAlester was obliterated by No. 1 Carl Albert 38-7. Unranked Coweta fell to No. 4 Piedmont 62-21.
Ada head coach Chris Berus wasn’t surprised by the 5A-3 success.
“It was a competitive district with teams that have gotten better throughout the season,” Berus said.
Tulsa Kelley used a ground game and a tough defense to down high-powered Noble 28-7. Kelley scored on their first drive with eight straight runs, with the score coming from 14 yards by running back Grayson Hall.
On the first play after recovering a Noble fumble, Kelley went 75 yards on a quarterback keeper. Hall scored twice more on a 1-yard run and a 27-yard reception. Noble had six drives that ended in Bishop Kelley territory, either by a defensive takeaway or turnover on downs.
Edison led No. 2 McGuiness 41-28 after an early fourth-quarter score. The unsuccessful extra point came back to haunt them, as the Irish scored twice and converted the two extra points to win 42-41.
The game winner came with 1:37 left. There were no punts in the game, but possession changed five times on turnovers.
McGuiness returned one of its three interceptions 20 yards for a touchdown. The game was tied 21-21 at the half. Of the 12 touchdowns in the game, only two covered less than 19 yards and four scores came from more than 50 yards out.
Edison star running back Sevion Morrison was sidelined for most of the game, or things may have turned out different.
Morrison, Edison’s all-time leading rusher, who was bothered by a hamstring issue previously, injured it further after scoring on a 71-yard run in the first quarter and did not return. He finished the game with 90 yards on four carries.
McAlester couldn’t keep up with the strong Carl Albert team, as they trailed 28-0 at the half and 38-0 before scoring late in the fourth quarter.
The Titans dominated the game as they outgained the Buffaloes 352-171. Piedmont’s quarterback accounted for six touchdowns, three rushing and three passing, in their 62-21 romp over Coweta.
The semifinals will be played at Western Heights High School tonight. Bishop Kelley (8-4) will take on Bishop McGuiness (10-2) at 1 p.m., and Piedmont will battle Carl Albert at 7 p.m. Back on Oct. 4, Piedmont defeated Carl Albert (11-1) 10-6 to end the Titans’ 40-game win streak and give them their only loss of the year.
Bare leads Kingston into quarterfinals
In Class 2A, Ada High and East Central University product Tommy Bare has his Kingston Redskins, ranked No. 10, into the quarterfinals after a “normal” 22-12 win over Hugo.
In the first round against Community Christian (at Kingston), the game was anything but normal. In that contest, with 9:23 left in the third quarter, the stadium lights went out and couldn’t be restarted.
Less than an hour later, Community Christian went from 3rd-and-17 in Kingston to 3rd-and-17 eight miles away in Madill. Kingston won the game 42-0 and is now 11-1.
Tonight, the Redskins get a chance to avenge their only loss of the year as they host second-ranked and undefeated Sperry (12-0).
Sperry beat Kingston in Sperry 37-15 on Sept. 20.
A shout out to ECU’s offensive line
When a running back and an offense have a great year, there are generally reasons for that. Such was the case at East Central this year. Four big reasons were offensive lineman Wyatt Galante, Judd Terry and DJ Storie, along with tight end Dilland Gardner.
There is no doubt ECU’s Ontario “Mookie” Douglas had a great season this year. He ran for 1,132 yards and 18 touchdowns. His numbers are easy to see and to no one’s surprise, he was named to the Great American Conference’s first team for the second time in his two ECU seasons.
As a team, the Tigers were the only GAC team to average at least 190 rushing yards and 190 passing yards per game. The Tigers averaged 404 yards per game, an increase of 171 from their 2018 average.
The reward for offensive linemen is watching the chains move after they clear the way for someone to run for a first down or holding off the defense long enough for the quarterback to complete a pass. Another reward is watching the film and seeing the work that made the team move in slow motion. The fans don’t see this, but their coaches and teammates and, apparently, opposing coaches sure do.
When you look back in ECU history at the year-by-year listings of who made the all-conference team, when you see a running back on the list, most often you will see two or more offensive linemen also on the list. This year ,seniors Galante, Terry and Gardner were all on the first team, with sophomore Storie on the second team.
Having four linemen recognized makes me wonder why any high school offensive lineman wanting to play college football wouldn’t give ECU a good look. You can’t teach someone to be 6-5 and weigh 300 pounds. But when you put someone that big under the tutorage of a former NFL offensive lineman, evidently they can learn a lot.
So, here is a big shout out to all who played on the ECU offensive line this year and made the Tigers go.
