NORMAN — Local golfer Drake Kanuch had himself a pretty good weekend of golf.
Local golfer Parker Pogue had himself a great week on the course.
Kanuch fired a 3-over par 39 to capture the Boys 10 title at the US Kids Golf Oklahoma City Tour tournament Sunday hosted by the Westwood Park Golf Course in Norman
Kanuch, a fifth-grader at Willard Grade Center, finished four shots ahead of runner-up Jacob Mourning of Edmond who carded a 43. Albee Parker of Choctaw was third at 45.
Kanuch was coming off a trip to the 2019 US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina, earlier this month.
Pogue, an eighth-grade student at Latta, finished at the top of a 17-person field at the same US Kids event at the Westwood Park Golf Course in the Boys 13-14 Division. He finished his round with a personal best score of 4-under 68 to claim the title.
Albee Preston of Choctaw kept the pressure on Pogue before setting for a 1-under 71 as the runner-up. Hamon Gunner of Blair followed with a 72 for third place.
Pogue’s strong round included nine birdies, one double bogey and three bogeys. It was the first tournament of the fall US Kids Oklahoma City Tour.
However, Pogue’s great week started during a practice round at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club. He hit the third hole-in-one of his young golf career on the No. 5 hole. Pogue sank the 105-yard shot with a 50-degree wedge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.