OKLAHOMA CITY — Local golfers Drake Kanuch and Peyton “Beans” Factor took the 2019 U.S. Kids Golf Oklahoma City Fall Tour Championship by storm.
Both Kanuch and Factor wrapped up tour championships Sunday with victories at the season-ending tournament hosted by the Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
And the chase for the overall tour championships in the Boy 10 and the Girls 12-14 divisions wasn’t really close.
Kanuch, a fifth-grade student at the Willard Grade Center, ran away with his title, finishing with 255 points. Jacob Mourning of Edmond was second at 165. Kanuch won seven tournaments during the fall season, which began in mid-August.
Factor, a seventh-grader at Ada Junior High, piled up 207.33 points for her tour championship. Corynn Speer was second at 144.33.
Parker Pogue, an eight-grader at Latta, was runner-up in Boys 13-14 Tour Championship point standings. Preston Albee of Choctaw won the championship with 217.33 points and Pogue followed with 138. Grant Gudgel of Stillwater was third at 116.83.
BOYS 10
Kanuch fired a one-over 37 to cruise to Sunday’s tournament title. He finished his round with three birdies.
Mourning was second with a 42 and Nash Frazier of Stillwater was third at 43.
BOYS 13-14
Albee won the season-finale with a score of 72. He defeated Gunner Hamon of Blair, who also shot a 72, in a playoff.
Pogue settled for a seventh-place finish at Lincoln Park after carding a 78. His round included three birdies.
GIRLS 12-14
Factor cruised to the tournament title on Sunday after a five-over 77. Speer and McKenna Tatum of Edmond tied for second with identical scores of 89.
Factor drained four birdie putts during her round.
