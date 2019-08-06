PINEHURST, North Carolina — Local golfer Drake Kanuch competed in the Boys 10 Division at the 2019 US Kids Golf World Championship Aug. 1-3 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Each year since 2005, Pinehurst and the surrounding community have played host to hundreds of junior golfers from across the globe for the championship, considered to be the pinnacle event for male and female competitive golfers ages 12 and under.
The weeklong experience includes a parent/child tournament, team challenge, the Parade of Nations, three rounds of championship play and the closing ceremony.
This year marked the 20th year for the storied golf event.
Kanuch, who finished with a three-day total of 275, will be a fifth-grader at Willard Grade Center this year. He competed in the Boys 9 Division in 2018.
There were 54 countries and 48 states represented at the world championship.
