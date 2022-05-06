Justin Graham returns to East Central athletic department

East Central University Interim Athletic Director Matt Cole welcomed Justin Graham back to the fold.
Graham was named the new assistant athletic director for resource development for ECU Athletics on Thursday.
Graham left East Central back in 2018 when he was the Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance. He had occupied that position for four years.
“We are pleased to have Justin Graham rejoining our athletic department,” Cole stated. “Justin has the ability to connect with all parties involved in this crucial position and we are excited for the possibilities ahead. “
“I would like to thank interim president Gibson, interim athletic director Matt Cole and members of the ECU Foundation Board for this opportunity to continue to serve ECU Athletics,” said Graham.
Graham was a member of the Tigers athletic staff from 2009 when he was named the assistant baseball coach. He also spent two seasons as the ECU men’s and women’s tennis coach (2014-16).
Before joining the ECU baseball staff, Graham was a member of the 2004 and 2005 baseball teams as a pitcher. He helped the Tigers claim the 2004 Lone Star Conference North Division Title.
The Ada native earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from East Central in 2006, with a minor in business. When he returned to ECU as the assistant baseball coach he then took the opportunity to earn his master’s degree in sports administration in 2010.
Graham is married to the former Jami Dryden, who played softball at ECU from 2001-04. The couple has two children, Hagen and Kadi.
