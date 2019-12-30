Jones dominated the boards and used a stiff defense to stifle short-handed Christian Heritage Academy and rolled to a 55-31 win Saturday night in the third-place game of the 2019 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic at East Central University's Kerr Activities Center.
The game featured a battle between two of the top teams in Class 3A. The fourth-ranked Lady Longhorns improved to 6-1 on the year, while No. 2 Christian Heritage dipped to 6-3.
The Lady Crusaders were without the services of senior starter Lexie Davis, who suffered a knee injury during a semifinal loss to Vanoss on Friday but was still able to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.
CHA didn't have an answer for Jones' post players Tirzah Moore and Caley Young. Moore scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, while Young finished with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. The Lady Longhorns ended up with a 41-20 rebounding edge. Moore and Young also had three steals apiece and were instrumental in helping their team force 19 CHA turnovers.
Christian Heritage stayed close for the first four minutes but Jones used a 13-3 run to take a 17-7 lead after Moore hit a layup for the first bucket of the second quarter.
Things went from bad to worse for the Lady Crusaders from there. Jones limited CHA to 2-of-12 shooting in the second period and outscored the Lady Crusaders 17-4 to build a 32-11 halftime lead.
Joens scored the first six points of the third period to stretch its lead to 38-11.
CHA standout Rylee Langerman had a productive outing with 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Myka Parrish just missed double figures with nine points and Grace Littlejim followed with seven to round out the Lady Crusader scoring.
Nine different players reached the scoring column for Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.