Jones runs away from Hartshorne early

It's always tough keeping up with the Joneses. Just ask the Hartshorne Lady Miners. They had an awfully tough time keeping up with Jones Thursday in the first round of the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
Jones raced out to a 20-2 lead and never really looked back in a 67-29 win over Hartshorne.
The Lady Longhorns, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, improved to 5-0 on the year, while Hartshorne — No. 2 in Class 2A — lost for the first time and fell to 8-1. Jones is coached by Jenni Holbrook and Hartshorne is coached by Mark Woolard.
Senior Bailey Ely went 4-for-4 from the 3-point stripe and scored 14 points during the big Jones volley to start the game. She finished with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and went 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Harthorne had eight turnovers in the first quarter and started the game 0-of-7 from the field before Ashton Hackler scored with 50 seconds left in the frame. The Lady Miners had 14 turnovers by halftime and trailed 28-11 at the break.
Jones outscored the Lady Miners 20-10 in a big third period to carry a 48-21 lead into the final period.
Caley Young scored 18 points and had five rebounds, three assists and three blocks for the Lady Longhorns. Tirzah Moore followed with 15 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.
Hartshorne got 11 points from Ashton Hackler and 10 points from Jaylee Moore.
Jones advances to a 6:30 p.m. Friday semifinal game, while the Lady Miners will play in a 3 p.m. consolation contest.
