Johnston, Roff Tigers nearly brought home a gold ball

It could take a while for Roff boys coach Larry Johnston to completely overcome the sting felt after his team came within inches of winning a Class A State championship.
With the game tied against Varnum, senior playmaker Wil Joplin heaved the ball toward the goal from just inside the half-court line as time was running out in regulation. The ball looked like it was going in, but hit the rim and spun away, sending the game into overtime.
Varnum ended up winning 61-56 but the Tigers still had an incredible season. They finished the year 20-2 and brought home a silver ball.
“Yes, it is still crushing to think of how close we were to pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in a state finals game (Roff trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter),” said Johnston, the 2021 Ada News All-Area Coach of the Year.
“That shot just rimmed out at the end of regulation. But, our guys have so much heart, grit, and toughness that we began chipping away and chipping away and then tied the game with about 25 seconds left in regulation.”
The Tigers won a pair of state-tournament nail-biters — a 43-40 win over Tyrone and a 59-57 victory over Cyril — to reach the title game.
“I feel so blessed to have been able to be a part of this group. The entire year was so much fun,” Johnston said. “Our playoff run was such a blessing getting to watch our guys play at a high level night in and night out. The state tournament games were so entertaining to watch for fans. We were behind with two minutes or less in each of the games. But our guys made so many big plays late in the fourth quarter of each game, hitting shots, great assists, getting steals, getting clutch rebounds. Our guys showed a ton of guts and fight to keep plugging and finding a way.”
One of the most unique coaching strategies Johnston employed with this year’s deep Tiger team was rarely making a substitution himself. He left those decisions in the hands of his players.
“We would go the majority of games without me ever telling somebody to come in or out of a game. We trusted our guys so much this year, we wanted them to play as free and comfortably as possible. It was something we had never done.” Johnston said. “We thought from the start, finding the right combination each night was going to be a key. “
Johnston said this Roff team was as talented from top to bottom as any he has coached before.
“We have been blessed with a number of really talented teams over the years and this year’s team was as talented of a group as we have had. Our guys made it so much fun to coach because of how well they played together and how much effort they played with every night,” Johnston said. “ We had six or seven different leading scorers throughout the year and that’s a testament of how unselfish these guys are.”
Johnston knew what he had going into the season. The only question he had was how fast they could adapt to a new style of play at Roff.
“We all had high expectations from the start. We knew we had a chance to have a special group,” Johnston said. “We played a completely different style, so there was a lot of learning going on early, mainly from me. We really believed from the start we would contend for the gold ball, they were on a mission all year long.”
Johnston also won the award in 2004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.