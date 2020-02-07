Jim Traber to speak at local church

Former Oklahoma State and Major League Baseball player Jim Traber will be the guest speaker at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at the Oak Avenue Baptist Church.
Traber is also a radio sports talk radio personality on WWLS, the Sports Animal.
“If you know or list to Jim on WWLS, it should be very entertaining,” said Oak Avenue pastor Jaymeson Kennedy. “Everyone is welcome to come listen.”
Traber will take questions from the audience at the end of his presentation.
For more information, phone 580 332-1325.
Byng to host Youth Baseball Coaches Clinic
An Ada Area Youth Baseball Coaches Clinic is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Byng High School Auditorium.
The lineup of guest speakers and their topics includes:
• Jeff Shafer, Hitting/Bunting.
• Ed Collins, Games vs. Practice.
• Benny Looper, Pitching.
• Markus Carr, Efficient Practice Planning.
• Kevin Wilson, Infield Play.
• Chad Colbert, Outfield Play.
• Dillon Atkinson, Baserunning.
To register or for more information, contact Chad Colbert at chad.colbert@byngschools.org or Markus Carr at markus.carr@byngschools.org.
ECU home games moved to Missouri
The winter weather that hit Oklahoma Wednesday has forced a change to this weekend’s East Central University home baseball series With Drury.
The Tigers were set to play their first games at Ken Turner Field but will now be making a trip to Ozark, Missouri, to battle the Panthers at US Baseball Park.
The Panthers return seven starters from their line-up in addition to 10 pitchers that saw significant time on the mound last season from a team that finished 32-25, 21-12 in the GLVC, and advanced to the NCAA-II tournament for the second time in three years.
