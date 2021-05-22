Every year, there are a few questions surrounding summer camps conducted by Ada High School girls basketball coach Christian Jennings. She wanted to clear things up for parents who want their kids to attend her event in 2021.
The first item Jennings wanted to announce was that there would be no Ada Lady Cougar Elite Basketball Camp this year.
“We are getting out of school so late in May and there isn’t time to have Elite and get in everything else we have planned,” she said. “After missing last summer due to COVID-19, we think it’s very important that our high school team gets the majority of our time. We will still make sure each camper is pushed out of their comfort zone so they have a chance to improve. “
The Ada Cougar Individual Basketball Camp is scheduled for June 10-11 inside the Cougar Activity Center.
“You don’t have to preregister. You can wait until the first day of camp to enroll,” Jennings said. “Just show up early.”
Camp fees are $35 per player and include a camp T-Shirt. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon on both days and is open to both girls and boys entering grades 1-8.
“We are seeing all ages at the same time this year. We have a great coaching staff and will be bringing some other coaches in to help us,” Jennings said. “We are fortunate to have two gyms in the same building. My plan is to split campers into three groups and use our entire facility.”
Campers do not have to attend Ada City Schools.
“Boys and girls are always welcome at camp, and we take campers from all schools,” she stated. “I love camp season! I’m so thankful we are able to have camp this summer. We would love to see your child on June 10.”
For more information, send Jennings an email to: jenningsc@adapss.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.