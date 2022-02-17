Ada High School athletic director Christie Jennings said there are a number of guidelines fans must follow during the Cougars home playoff games.
“We are fortunate to get to host both districts and regionals at our gym. This will afford us a home-court advantage which is immeasurable,” Jennings said via an email. “There will be several operational changes that will be quite different from our regular-season games. Because of the HUGE student turnout this season, we wanted all of our students and fans to be aware of the changes.”
The Cougar basketball teams host Bridge Creek Saturday night in a pair of Class 4A District Tournament championship contests.
Following are the informational items concerning the upcoming postseason games:
• OSSAA playoff tickets can be purchased online at GOFAN for $7.00 plus a transaction fee.
• There will be some OSSAA playoff tickets available at the door for $10.
• Only OSSAA Passes will be accepted.
• Game times on Saturday are 6:30 and 8 p.m.
• No noisemakers of any kind will be allowed (including but not limited to whistles and megaphones).
• With the increased issues at several high school basketball games in Oklahoma, no one but coaches, administrators, school officials, and/or pre-authorized individuals will be allowed on the gym floor.
• No outside food or drink will be allowed inside the Cougar Activity Center.
• No students will be allowed in the hospitality room.
• Any unruly fan will be asked to leave immediately — we will have law enforcement on hand to help with these situations.
• Signs will not be allowed on the walls, railings or anywhere else in the gym. We must do our part to create a neutral sight.
