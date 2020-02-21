The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association didn’t do the Ada High School girls basketball team any favors.
When the Class 4A playoff brackets were released, I gave Ada girls coach Christie Jennings and her Cougars the award of having the toughest playoff draw in the area. And today, I still stand by it.
The Lady Cougars — 19-4 and ranked No. 15 in Class 4A — open the postseason Saturday night by hosting a Blanchard team that comes to town with a 13-10 record. The Lady Lions are traditionally pretty tough and will enter the district championship game having won four of their last five contest. The only blemish in that streak came in the form of a narrow 51-46 loss to Class 4A No. 4 Weatherford.
An Ada district title win would very likely mean a matchup with No. 13 Sulphur in a Thursday night 4A Regional Tournament game. The Lady Bulldogs are sitting at 20-3 overall.
Then, should the Lady Cougars survive that obstacle, waiting in the wings for a 4A Regional championship battle is expected to me top-ranked Anadarko. The Lady Warriors are 22-1 and will ride an impressive 20-game win streak into the playoffs.
Jennings was stunned when the playoffs were first released. And I bet if you gave Sulphur head coach Toby Todd and Anadarko head coach Jeff Zinn a truth serum, they would probably admit they weren’t happy with their playoff roads either.
But Jennings and the Lady Cougars are now embracing the challenge that lies ahead.
“When they first came out, I was upset and pouting around. I’ve gotten to the point now where it’s a motivation thing,” Jennings said. “We’re excited to have this opportunity. We just want to go out and be us.”
The only good news from Ada’s point of view is that all three games will be played in the friendly confines of the Cougar Activity Center.
From this sports writer’s point of view, this ugly playoff scenario should have been avoided.
The Lady Cougars are probably a lot better than No. 15 in Class 4A and I feel like many girls basketball pundits would agree with me. They just weren’t getting enough votes by 4A coaches to move them up in the rankings.
Ada has just the four losses and three of them were to ranked Class 6A teams (Sand Springs, Westmoore and Edmond Santa Fe) and a very good 5A ranked Shawnee club. In the voters’ eyes, those losses hurt Ada in the rankings much worse than they should have.
Now, that’s neither here or there.
The young Lady Cougars have been playing well over the last few weeks and appear to be ready to make a postseason run.
What a story it would make if they could pull off a few upsets along the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.