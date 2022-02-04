CEDAR HILL, Texas — Carlos Lynn, an NAIA All-American on the 1993 East Central University National Championship Football Team, completed his 15th season as a head football coach in the Dallas area last November.
And for the first time, one of his players has signed with Tigers’ Football Program – 6-foot-2, 270-pound offensive lineman Josiah Jefferson of Cedar Hill High School in Dallas County, located 180 miles southeast of Ada.
“They were my first offer, and they stayed loyal,” Jefferson said. “I really liked the players, coaches and facilities.”
Jefferson was a two-year starter for the Cedar Hill Longhorns. In 2020, he was part of a team that reached the University Interscholastic League Class 6A Division II championship game at AT&T Stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys.
In 2021, the Longhorns reached the third round (Regional Quarterfinals) where they lost to Bridgeland High (and quarterback Connor Weigman, the top-ranked pocket passer in the Class of 2022).
Lynn, who arrived in Ada in the summer of 1991 after winning a UIL Class 4A State Championship in Texas, is confident that Jefferson will have a good experience at ECU.
“It’s a good school and a good community,” Lynn said. “They’ll take good care of Josiah up there. He was probably our top lineman this year and one of the anchors of the offensive line.”
Jefferson’s offensive line coach at Cedar Hill was Adam Shead, who played four seasons for Bob Stoops at the University of Oklahoma.
