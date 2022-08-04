LATTA — Timing was everything for the Latta School administration and Jeff Williams.
It was getting late into the summer and Latta still didn’t have an athletic director in place. Former AD Bruce Plunk, who also served as the girls basketball coach, had stepped away and Latta officials were looking to replace him and a few more positions within the athletic department.
With preseason workouts for fall sports and the start of the school just around the corner, it was crunch time.
Then one day Williams passed by Latta High School principal Stan Cochran and almost tongue-in-cheek told him if they needed help, he ‘knew a guy’ that had a little athletic director experience — referring to his nearly 10 years as East Central University’s AD.
That led to a more serious conversation about Latta’s opening in the following days and after a second meeting that included Cochran and superintendent Scott Morgan, Williams agreed to become the school’s new athletic director on a part-time basis.
It all become official after a Latta board of education meeting earlier this week.
“I just offered my help during the transition period. I didn’t really think anything of it at the time,” Williams told The Ada News. “Later in the summer I sat down with Mr. Cochran and Mr. Morgan and we just talked about some possibilities — what they need and what I could offer them. We reached an agreement on a part-time deal that is beneficial to them and beneficial to me.”
To steal an old cliché, it was a match made in heaven for both parties. And the timing couldn’t have been better.
Williams bleeds black and gold, having graduated from Latta in 1991. Now, two of his three children have graduated as Panthers and his third — Kate Williams — will be a junior on the high school softball and girls basketball teams. So Jeff Williams was already going to be at Latta a bunch as a parent.
His son Kale Williams was also a multi-sport athlete that graduated last May and his oldest son Jace graduated from Latta in 2018 and will be a senior at East Central this fall.
His wife, Shelly, has been a speech pathologist for Latta for more than 20 years.
It’s safe to say Jeff Williams is deeply entrenched in the Latta School System. Williams is entering his 24th year working as an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology at ECU.
Even with all the connections to Latta, he never saw himself as the school’s athletic director.
“Kate’s going to be a junior and I’m going to be out here a lot anyway. The timing just worked out,” he said. “Being a high school AD at my alma mater was never on my bingo card. I did not plan that. But I’ve lived my entire life believing God puts me where he needs me when he needs me to do it.”
Williams said he’s glad to be able to give back to Latta in a different way.
“This is a new adventure for me. It’s very rewarding. I’ve done a lot of things to support Latta from a parent-fan standpoint for a long time. It’s a special place for me,” he said. “Being able to help them when they had a need was a great opportunity.”
Although he knows the veteran coaches at Latta, he hopes to build a different type of bond with the established coaches and the new faces as their new athletic director.
“I know most of these coaches because my kids have been playing for most of them. Now we have some new people and some young coaches. I want to develop a relationship with them all and find out what their vision is for their own programs and how that fits into a larger vision with the athletic department and how that fits into the overall mission of the school. That’s what I’m focused on right now,” he said.
One thing Williams wants to emphasize to Latta’s coaches and players is there is more to school than athletics. He wants students to develop a plan after high school — whether that plan includes sports or not.
“I’m a firm believer that athletics is part of the educational process but it’s not the educational process. That’s been my philosophy my whole career — even as an athletic trainer and an athletic director,” he said.
