Javelinas rally past ECU women

SAN ANTONIO — The East Central University women’s basketball team saw a double-digit lead evaporate in a tough 73-68 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday in the second day of action at the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic inside the Bill Greehey Arena.
The Tigers lost for the first time, falling to 3-1 on the year, while the Javelinas improved to 4-2.
“East Central is an extremely tough team to defend. They run their offense well and make plenty of shots. I’m proud of our effort on both ends,” said Kingsville head coach Michael Madrid.
The Tigers used a 9-0 surge in the second period to build a 30-18 lead after a jumper by Izzy Cummins at the 6:46 mark of the second quarter. However, ECU failed to score the remainder of the period and the Javelinas used an 8-0 run to get within 30-26 by halftime. ECU went 0-for-9 from the field during the cold stretch.
The game went back and forth in the third quarter and ECU led 52-49 heading into the final frame.
Kennedy Cummings buried a 3-pointer for ECU at the 3:54 mark of the fourth period to tie the score at 63-63. Kingsville ended the game on a 10-5 surge that included a 4-of-6 effort from the free-throw line in the final 45 seconds.
Kingsville finished 22-of-30 from the free-throw stripe compared to a 13-of-17 showing by ECU.
Madison Rehl led the Tigers with 21 points and six assists. She finished 5-of-9 from the field and sank 10-of-13 free throws.
Ogle scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and also had four rebounds. Alexis Lyons added 11 points and five rebounds, while Izzy Cummins followed with 11 points and three assists.
Jade Tschritter led the Javelinas with 15 points on 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and a perfect 3-for-3 at the line. Georgia Ohiaeri finished with 12 points, eight of which came from the stripe, along with a team-high eight rebounds.
The Tigers now start Great American Conference action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. ECU returns home Saturday, hosting Northwestern at 1 p.m.
