Jaden Shores is certainly no stranger to Roff High School or the success of its softball program.
Long before she threw her hat into the ring to become the new Roff High School head softball coach, Shores had watched the Lady Tigers compete in the state tournament.
You see, her fiancé is Dalton Reed, a former Roff star on the baseball diamond and the basketball court and the couple attended as many Roff athletic events as their busy schedules would allowed.
That made it even more special when school officials named Shores the new Roff head softball coach last week.
“I’m excited. I’m ready to work with these girls. I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity,” Shores told The Ada News.
Shores had a parent-player meeting the day after her hiring became official and just like others teams around the area and state, the Lady Tigers begin preseason workouts on Monday. So far, Roff has had 13 players report to workouts.
She stressed having a strong work ethic during her first meetings with her new team.
“I just asked them to work hard and give me their all. To be competitive. To hustle on and off the field. I just want them to give me 100%,” Shores said.
This is Shores’ first opportunity to be a head coach. She was an assistant at Jones High School last fall. Before that, Shores played five seasons at Oklahoma City University where she was a pitch and spent some time at first base.
Shores is a 2016 graduate of perennial softball powerhouse Blanchard High School.
Getting to watch the Lady Tigers compete at the state tournament was a nice bonus for Shores.
“I was already familiar with Roff because of Dalton. We’ve been together for a long time. We’ve gone to the state tournament the last two years and watched them play in the finals against Red Oak last year and Moss this year,” she said.
The Lady Tigers beat Moss for the school’s first-ever softball state title last fall.
Shores also got to know Roff ace pitcher Danleigh Harris — who will be a senior this fall — over the past several years. She first met Harris at an OCU softball pitching camp early in her prep career and even helped coach the Roff hurler last fall on a travel ball team.
Shores said she looks forward to going into battle with Harris in the circle this fall.
“What makes Danleigh so good is she’s a go-getter. She’s going to work all through the count. She’s such a competitor. That’s what it comes down to. She works hard. She does anything and everything to get better,” she said.
With a blend of a few senior leaders and some young talent, Shores already likes the makeup of her new squad.
“We have a lot of potential and the girls are putting in work,” she said. “So far everything is looking really good. I’m ready for the season. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
The Lady Tigers open the fall at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Bethel High School. Roff’s first home game is at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 when local rival Byng visits Tiger Field.
