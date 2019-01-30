East Central freshman Gerren Jackson started near the half-court line, dribbled to his left, then back to his right, made a spin move in the lane and sank a finger roll basket just past a charging defender as the buzzer sounded.

Then the celebration began.

Jackson’s heroic shot gave the Tigers a dramatic 80-78 win over Ouachita Baptist Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.

East Central improved to 11-6 overall and 8-4 in Great American Conference play, while OBU fell to 7-9 and 4-8. The Tigers are now sitting in the fourth spot in the GAC standings heading into a Thursday night road trip to Arkansas Tech.

Jackson’s big shot helped erase the bad taste of the Tigers blowing every bit of a 14-point second-half lead. It was his only field goal of the game.

After a 3-pointer by Camron Talley with 3:57 left in the game put the Tigers up 73-59, the visiting Tigers came roaring back.

OBU scored eight straight points and after a 3-pointer by Mahlon Martin, the ECU lead was trimmed to 73-67. With just under two minutes remaining, Martin drained another triple to get the visitors within 76-73.

Jackson hit a pair of free throws for East Central with 1:16 left to put his team ahead by five, but another three by Martin and two free throws by Grant Jones knotted the score at 78-78.

Jackson then did his magic.

Ouachita Baptist led by as many as eight late in the first half before settling for a 38-32 halftime lead.

East Central now leads the all-time series with OBU 19-9.

Talley finished with a game-high 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field. He hit six 3-pointers and also had four rebounds and two steals.

ECU big man Da’Rion King scored 19 points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds for the Tigers. Jamey Woods just missed double digits with nine points before fouling out.

Martin sank five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to pace OBU, while Wesley Franklin scored 13 points before fouling out.

