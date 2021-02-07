Jackson free throws help ECU men secure Saturday win

Gerron Jackson most likely figured his playing time was over in the closing minute of the East Central men's basketball team's Great American Conference clash with Southwestern Saturday evening inside the Kerr Activities Center.
But it wasn't.
Teammate Tylor Arnold was fouled with 19.7 seconds left in the game with the Tigers on top by three. But he suffered a scratch on his shoulder that required the attention of the ECU training staff.
East Central head coach Chris Crutchfield sent Jackson in to shoot Arnold's free throws and hit swished then both to help the Tigers hold off the Bulldogs for a tense 73-70 win. It was Jackson's only points of the game.
Both teams are now 6-5 after the ECU victory.
The contest was hardly over after the two Jackson makes. Damien Thornton buried two free shots of his own that made the score 73-70 with 7.8 ticks left,
Then, Southwestern's Tauriawn Knight stole an ECU inbound pass and launched a 3-pointer at the buzzer that was just off the mark, preserving the win for the home team.
The game was close throughout including five ties and 10 lead changes.
ECU led by four at halftime and stretched its lead to 43-35 after Jakeem Acres hit back-to-back fast-break buckets to start the second half.
The Bulldogs then used an 11-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from Jaylan Williams that gave the visitors a short-lived 46-45 advantage.
East Central trailed 64-62 after a fast-break basket by Thornton with 4:30 to play, but the Tigers scored the next seven points — capped by a tough turnaround jumper on the baseline by Romello Wilbert — at the 1:03 mark — and never trailed again.
Wilbert registered his first career double-double and led the Tigers with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot. Arnold followed with 13 points, including three 3-pointers and Josh Apple was next with 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Acres also hit double figures with 10 points to go with seven rebounds.
East Central finished 12-of-15 from the free-throw line compared to a 7-of-11 showing by the Bulldogs.
Knight scored 18 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to pace the SWOSU offense. Kamden Gipson added 14 points, seven rebounds, a pair of 3-pointers and three steals.
The Tigers return to action Monday with a trip to old rival Southeaster. Tip-off for that contest is 7:30 p.m. ECU will then travel to Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee Thursday night before hosting Northwestern at 4 p.m. Saturday.
