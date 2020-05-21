Following are excerpts from a question and answer session with East Central University men’s basketball coach Ja Havens, who resigned as coach of the Tigers earlier this week to become the new head coach at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Havens has spent the past seven years in charge of the ECU men’s basketball program.
The Ada News: You are going back to kind of where it all started for you at Northeastern. But what made now the right time?
Ja Havens: “I’ll be the first to admit that the timing wasn’t perfect. In evaluating the situation as a family, we felt like in the longterm it would be best for us. It was certainly a difficult decision, especially as much as we love the Ada community and how good it’s been to us. It’s bittersweet for sure. It was certainly not an easy decision because of the roots we put down in Ada the past seven years.”
The Ada News: Your teams at East Central have had a lot of success. What are some of your favorite moments as the coach of the Tigers?
Ja Havens: “I’ve been tremendously blessed to have a lot of really good players and a lot of good assistant coaches and the support of an administration that believed in what we were doing. I’m so proud of the way our players have represented us both on and off the floor. Winning championships are fun. Seeing 26 guys in a row graduate is outstanding. It’s been a great seven-year ride. I’m certainly proud of what we accomplished and what we built there.”
The Ada News: You and your family were pretty invested in the Ada community. What are some of your favorite aspects of living in Ada?
Ja Havens: “No. 1, there is a tremendous amount of wonderful people there. They’ve been so good to my family and me the entire time. It’s a wonderful place to live and a great place to raise a family — and I have a big one. The Ada Schools are incredible. I love the commitment to athletics. You don’t find that everywhere. I have children that are sports-minded so that’s been a wonderful experience for them. We’re going to miss Ada.”
Note: Ja Haven’s wife, Angie Havens, is the occupational therapist for Ada City Schools.
The Ada News: Your daughter, Tatum, has been a key piece to a talented Ada High School girls basketball team for the past two seasons. Do you think it will be a little strange to watch her finish her varsity career out with another school?
Note: Trey Havens is a member of the Ada High 2020 graduating class and was an integral part of the Ada boys basketball program during his prep career.
Ja Havens: “That basketball program for the girls at Ada High School was just incredible. Coach (Christie) Jennings is as good a coach as you’ll find but she’s even a better builder of people. The culture she’s created there just can’t be duplicated anywhere else. My daughter was blessed and we were blessed to watch her flourish under her leadership. That may be the most difficult part of the whole process is walking away from that. I know Tatum is going to miss it like crazy. She loves her coach and she loves her teammates. I can say I know (the basketball team) will continue to do well as long as coach Jennings is there. They have a great group of girls.”
The Ada News: Tell fans who may not know all your connections to Northeastern.
Ja Havens: “My wife and I both played there from 1996 to 1998. We both played at St. Gregory’s back in the junior college days. We did our first two years there. We got married in 1998. After coaching one year, I had an opportunity to come back (to Northeastern) as a graduate assistant. We had two really good years here then. I spent four years there and my wife and I were together all four of those years. It’s a homecoming for both of us. I have two degrees from there and she has a bachelor’s degree from there. It’s a nice community and a great school. We think we can create something special and have the same level of success we were able to achieve at East Central.”
The Ada News: Would it be fair to say that the job at Northeastern is one of the few that might have attracted you away from East Central?
Ja Havens: “I think that’s more than fair. This was not something we were looking for in any way. There aren’t a lot of situations I would have been willing to leave for. But Northeastern is a big part of who I am. We’re looking forward to getting there, making connections and making it home.”
The Ada News: What message would you like to convey to East Central University basketball fans that have supported the Tigers during your time in Ada?
Ja Havens: “I’m extremely grateful. They embraced us and embraced my family and really supported what we were doing on the floor. When you have those achievements ... and get to cut the net down, to know you have the support of the community and the fans makes it that much more special.”
