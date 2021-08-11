One has to feel a little bit of sympathy for Ada High head coach Kyle Caufield and his boys basketball program.
For the second straight year, Caufield has had one of the Top 5 players in Class 4A leave Ada High and forego their senior seasons with the Cougars.
First, it was Jaxson Robinson, who graduated early and left town to start his college career off at Texas A&M University.
Then, Kaden Cooper announced Sunday night via his personal Twitter account that he was headed to Georgia to attend The Skill Factory (TSF), a prep school located in Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta.
“After a lot of prayer and conversations with my family, I’ve decided that I will be attending The Skill Factory (TSF) prep school ...,” Cooper said in his tweet. “I am grateful to God, my parents, my coaches and everyone who’s invested in me and shown me support.”
What are the odds of this happening to Caufield and company in back-to-back years?
“It’s tough. But it’s the nature of the beast. It’s a blow, just like the other one,” Caufield said when asked about Cooper’s big decision.
Caufield said he missed the students every bit as much as the star basketball players.
“Just being around the kids is the toughest part, not so much what they bring on the court,” he said. “I just miss the interaction with them every day — watching them grow into young men. It’s tough to lose great kids like that. You watch them grow up and get into high school.”
Of course, every game plan Caufield had dreamed up for the 2021-22 basketball season centered around Cooper. However, the likable coach said adjustments will be made and feels like his team is up for the challenge.
“We still have a good group of kids. We’ll keep plugging along,” he said.
Here’s wishing Cooper (and Robinson for that matter) the best in his future basketball career and hoping he achieves his hoop dreams.
And here’s hoping the Cougars can figure out the best way to lessen the impact of losing such a great player — two years in a row.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.