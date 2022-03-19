It’s not like former East Central University head football coach Al Johnson jumped off the Titanic.
The ECU football program is far, far from a sinking ship. In fact, the Tiger vessel is cruising through the shark-infested waters of the Great American Conference just fine.
East Central is 11-4 in its last 15 games and upset playoff-hopeful and arch-rival Southeastern 30-28 last November in Durant to end the 2021 season.
That brings us to interim head Coach Kris McCullough, who was given that tag after Johnson announced he was leaving to return to Wisconsin. McCullough joined the program as basically a part-time, low-paying capacity in 2018 (rumor has it he spent a few hours as the team mascot Roary A. Tiger but that has not yet been confirmed). But it didn’t take Johnson long to realize what he had in his oh-so-young assistant coach.
Through hard work, dedication and talent, McCullough quickly worked his way up the chain of coaching command and was eventually named ECU’s Assistant Head Coach in January of 2021.
As soon as East Central’s top brass are ready to decide on hiring a new head coach, those administrators should stop looking. They have the right guy in place for the job in McCullough.
For now, he’s thrilled to take over the reins of the ECU football program with spring football kicking off next week.
“I am excited to lead this team. I truly love Ada, this university and this team,” McCullough told The Ada News. “I’m living my dream every day with a great group of players and coaches. Change in leadership is never easy and I understand that. But our guys believe in what we are doing and that says everything about this program. I invite everyone to come and watch a spring practice, the gates at the stadium and my office doors are always open.”
If (hopefully when) the interim tag is officially removed, McCullough would become the youngest head coach in college football. He’s young, energized, motivated, hard-working and knows his stuff.
The current roster, which is expected to grow to over 160 players sooner than later, all love the idea that McCullough is taking over. And each one told him so. Amazingly, not one single player plans to enter the transfer portal because of Johnson leaving town.
“Last Wednesday and Thursday, we called every class of 2022 signee and met with every player currently on the roster face to face, and not a single player is transferring,” McCullough said. “In today’s time, with how easy it is to go from one school to another, that is rare. That speaks volumes on our players’ belief in our staff and our program.”
His message to his players was simple. This Tiger tanker is going to stay the course.
“I told our players the ship is still heading in one direction,” McCullough said. “This team is the players’ team and we have a ton of great leaders that understand that. The individual and team goals didn’t change. With a championship mindset, we can accomplish everything we strive to do.”
ECU finished with back-to-back 3-8 seasons during McCullough’s first two years onboard the Tiger ship. But it’s been relatively smooth sailing since then.
“The foundation that we began to build in January of 2018 is the foundation that has made us 11-4 in the last 15 games. The first two years weren’t easy. There were a lot of trials and tribulations. But nothing in life worth anything comes easy,” McCullough said. “These student-athletes have bought into every facet of this program and culture over the years. We will continue to build on top of that foundation. There will be some wrinkles here and there, but our core will not change.”
He followed with the age-old adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Spring break hasn’t been much of a break for ECU after the word about Johnson’s departure began spreading like wildfire. But McCullough has embraced the extra duties.
“This week has been a blast. Last Thursday and Friday, we were able to get on the field with the guys before they headed home for Spring Break. It was high-energy, and our guys got to focus on doing what they love, playing football,” McCullough said. “Over the last few days, I’ve connected with many of the alumni and Tiger football supporters over the phone, in person and through email. The love and support surrounding this program is amazing and the people I have talked to believe in where this program is headed.”
Spring football drills begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 23). All practices will begin at 3:30 p.m. except for April 2 and April 9. Those sessions will start at 9:30 a.m.
The 2021 Spring Football Game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 23.
McCullough simply hopes to see the Tigers get better throughout the 14-day spring practice schedule.
“Our biggest focus is showing improvement through each practice. By the time we get to the spring game on April 23, will we feel ready to go out and beat somebody! We want to become a smarter and more opportunistic team on both sides of the ball,” he said.
“We want to limit turnovers, create turnovers and score a ton of points. We want to attack every rep with a championship mindset,” McCullough continued. “We also want our leaders to continue to grow. If we come out of spring ball feeling like we accomplished those things, we will be tough to beat.”
Don’t be surprised if it’s a Tiger warship that emerges this fall, ready to do battle in the 2022 season.
