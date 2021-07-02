Eden Boggs advanced to the championship match of the Women’s A Singles bracket in 2021 Ada City the hard way.
Boggs outlasted Lilly Cadenhead 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a marathon semifinal match during tournament action Wednesday night at the Ada Tennis Center.
Boggs faced Jessie Bolin, who sped past Abby Machetta 6-0, 6-0 in the other Women’s A Singles semifinal contest, as part of a slew of Thursday night championship matches.
Cadenhead and Boggs will team up in Thursday’s Women’s B Doubles title match. They knocked off Holloway and Wood 6-1, 6-2 in a Monday night semifinal contest.
In the other semifinal contest, the duo of Presley Dickinson and Jerzie O’Neal defeated Rennie and Tucker by an identical 6-1, 6-2 count to advance to the finals.
In the Women’s B Singles draw, Emily Holloway squared off with Ava Moon in the title match Thursday night.
In what turned out to be a very competitive Mixed A Doubles field, the team of Christian Siegle and Dea Ghosh turned back Ahna Redwine and Noah Watkins 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 in an exciting semifinal contest Wednesday night. In the other semifinal, Zack and Mikala Welchel knocked off Clayton and Jennifer Edwards 6-1, 6-4 to earn a spot in the title match.
In Mixed B Doubles action, Dax Lorman/Macy Lowrance defeated Kozan and Wilson 6-2, 7-6 in a semifinal match. The Rennies defeated Brandon and Stacy Bolin 6-3, 6-3 on the other side of the bracket.
Christian Siegle got the best of Harrison Boggs 7-5, 6-3 in a Men’s A Singles semifinal game on Wednesday. He faced Jarvis Redwine in Thursday night’s championship match. Redwine knocked off Chad Whittington 6-4, 7-5 in a close semifinal affair.
In Men’s D Singles action, Corbin Smith defeated Hudson Wellington 8-0 in a semifinal match. Logan Machetta beat Kayson Miller 8-2 in the other semifinal contest.
Dax Dorman squared off with Trenton Hensley in the Men’s B Singles championship match Thursday night.
Halston Redwine and Zack Whelchel met Christian Siegle and Jackson Swopes Thursday night in the Men’s A Doubles championship match.
Siegle and Swopes out-dueled Harrison Boggs and Chad Whittington 6-0, 6-4 in one semifinal contest and Redwine and Welchel surged past Reese Siegle and Noah Watkins 7-6, 6-2 to reach the finals.
Brandon Bolin and Tim Hensley defeated Anderson-Moon 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 in round-robin play in the Men’s B Doubles draw. Kingery and Thomason downed Anderson and Moone 6-2, 6-2 in another Men’s B Doubles match.
