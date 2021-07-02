Eden Boggs advanced to the championship match of the Women’s A Singles bracket in 2021 Ada City the hard way.

Boggs outlasted Lilly Cadenhead 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a marathon semifinal match during tournament action Wednesday night at the Ada Tennis Center.

Boggs faced Jessie Bolin, who sped past Abby Machetta 6-0, 6-0 in the other Women’s A Singles semifinal contest, as part of a slew of Thursday night championship matches.

Cadenhead and Boggs will team up in Thursday’s Women’s B Doubles title match. They knocked off Holloway and Wood 6-1, 6-2 in a Monday night semifinal contest.

In the other semifinal contest, the duo of Presley Dickinson and Jerzie O’Neal defeated Rennie and Tucker by an identical 6-1, 6-2 count to advance to the finals.

In the Women’s B Singles draw, Emily Holloway squared off with Ava Moon in the title match Thursday night.

In what turned out to be a very competitive Mixed A Doubles field, the team of Christian Siegle and Dea Ghosh turned back Ahna Redwine and Noah Watkins 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 in an exciting semifinal contest Wednesday night. In the other semifinal, Zack and Mikala Welchel knocked off Clayton and Jennifer Edwards 6-1, 6-4 to earn a spot in the title match.

In Mixed B Doubles action, Dax Lorman/Macy Lowrance defeated Kozan and Wilson 6-2, 7-6 in a semifinal match. The Rennies defeated Brandon and Stacy Bolin 6-3, 6-3 on the other side of the bracket.

Christian Siegle got the best of Harrison Boggs 7-5, 6-3 in a Men’s A Singles semifinal game on Wednesday. He faced Jarvis Redwine in Thursday night’s championship match. Redwine knocked off Chad Whittington 6-4, 7-5 in a close semifinal affair.

In Men’s D Singles action, Corbin Smith defeated Hudson Wellington 8-0 in a semifinal match. Logan Machetta beat Kayson Miller 8-2 in the other semifinal contest.

Dax Dorman squared off with Trenton Hensley in the Men’s B Singles championship match Thursday night.

Halston Redwine and Zack Whelchel met Christian Siegle and Jackson Swopes Thursday night in the Men’s A Doubles championship match.

Siegle and Swopes out-dueled Harrison Boggs and Chad Whittington 6-0, 6-4 in one semifinal contest and Redwine and Welchel surged past Reese Siegle and Noah Watkins 7-6, 6-2 to reach the finals.

Brandon Bolin and Tim Hensley defeated Anderson-Moon 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 in round-robin play in the Men’s B Doubles draw. Kingery and Thomason downed Anderson and Moone 6-2, 6-2 in another Men’s B Doubles match.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you