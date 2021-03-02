It was a great time to be a girls basketball player and a member of the fastpitch softball squad at Latta High School Saturday night.
Moments after the Lady Panthers dominated Cashion 45-22 to win a Class 2A Regional championship, the LHS softball team were presented their state championship rings from their title run during the 2020 fall season.
There was a lot of celebrating going on at Latta on this night.
“I’m proud of our kids. They make our job easy,” said Latta girls basketball coach and athletic director Bruce Plunk. “They work hard and take care of business.”
Plunk could have easily had softball coach Missy Rogers pick another night to do their ring presentation. But what better time than before Latta fans after a good chunk of the softball players had just helped the basketball team win a regional crown and advance to a Class 2A Area championship contest?
“They came to me and asked if it would bother me and I told them I’m perfectly fine with it. I was that confident we were going to win the game,” Plunk said. “I’m proud for those girls.”
There are 12 girls basketball players that helped the Lady Panthers win a softball state championship last fall. It was a classic 5-3 title victory over old rival Dale. They include Taryn Batterton, Triniti Cotanny, Jaylee Willis, Laraby Jennings, Mallory Glenn, Brooklyn Ryan, Kate Williams, Sheridan Adair, Hailey Baber, Katon Turner and managers Brylea Russell and Camryn Jesse.
The atmosphere was great during the ring ceremony. It was fun to see the reactions of each player when they saw their rings for the very first time. And boy were those rings impressive.
“That’s just a testament to our program. We have so many that play both sports and contribute to both programs. It’s a really good situation,” Plunk said.
The third-ranked LHS girls team will play Silo at 6 p.m. Friday at Chickasha High School in a Class 2A Area Tournament championship game with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
From Day 1, the plan for the Lady Panthers was to challenge for a state basketball title. So if things go the Latta way, there might be the need for another ring ceremony on down the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.