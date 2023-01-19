Ada girls head coach Christie Jennings has thrown many accolades in the direction of super sophomore Sania Richardson during her young varsity career.
After Richardson cracked the career 1,000-point club Tuesday night during a matchup with old rival McAlester, Jennings was nearly at a loss for words.
The word that finally came to mind was special. And it was certainly fitting.
“She is a special player. She is a special teammate. And most importantly she is a special person,” Jennings said via social media.
Richardson needed just six points to hit the 1,000 total entering the battle with McAlester and surpassed it when she sank a 3-pointer from the corner at the 3:57 mark of the first quarter. A timeout was immediately called and Jennings presented her with a commemorative basketball before an appreciative fan base inside the Cougar Activity Center. That included many of her family and friends.
Richardson went on to score a game-high 38 points in Ada’s thrilling 72-68 overtime win. She is now sitting at 1,032 career points and 16 games into her sophomore campaign, Richardson is averaging 28.7 points per contest.
She can do far more on the court than put the ball in the basket. Richardson also has 161 assists, 122 steals and 179 rebounds to add to her impressive career stat line.
Special indeed.
And it’s a surprise to no one that every single Ada opponent focuses its defensive plans around trying to slow Richardson down.
“She has had every type of defense thrown her way, and she keeps coming out on top,” Jennings said.
Richardson will only get better from here. And that’s scary for future Ada foes.
Jennings may have to dig deep into her Thesaurus to find other adjectives to throw her way.
But for now, special works just fine.
