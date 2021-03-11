Ada Youth Wrestler Slayden Hunt had quite the season with the Prodigy Elite Wrestling Club in Oklahoma City.
Hunt joined Prodigy after COVID-19 shut Ada Youth Wrestling and flourished with the OKC group.
The 8-year-old Hayes Grade School Center student finished the year with a 29-4 mark and all four of his setbacks came to out-of-state opponents.
Hunt won titles at a United States Junior Open Championships (USJOC) event, at the Oklahoma Kids Wrestling Association (OKWA) State Tournament and at the Oklahoma USA (OKUSA) State Tournament competing in the D2 75-pound division.
To top it off, Hunt is also involved in Jiu-Jitsu at local gym Conquer BJJ and picked up a North American Grappling Association (NAGA) expert division title during wrestling season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.