ROFF — The high school basketball teams from Roff picked up four victories during games that were quickly put together due to the 2022 SRT Tournament being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Roff traveled to Springer Friday night and came away with the road sweep. The Lady Tigers upended Springer 51-22 and the Tigers bounced the Cardinals 66-34.
The RHS programs then invited Stringtown to Roff on Saturday. The Lady Tigers upset Class B No. 13 Stringtown 49-31 and in a battle between two of the top teams in Class B, No. 1 Roff knocked off No. 6 Stringtown 50-44 in a tense boys contest.
Coach Trent Stort’s RHS girls team has now won six of its last seven games to improve to 10-8 on the year.
The Roff boys, under the direction of head coach Larry Johnston, now stand at 17-1 on the season.
Both Roff teams played at Vanoss Tuesday night and will host Velma-Alma at special start times of 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
GIRLS
Friday, Jan. 21
Roff 51, Springer 22
A huge third quarter by Roff proved to be the difference in this one. The Lady Tigers led just 6-5 after the first quarter and had extended their lead to 21-12 by halftime. In the third period, the Roff girls pitched a shutout, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 18-0 to break the game open at 39-12.
Roff used a balanced offense in the lopsided victory as no RHS player reached double figures but nine different players reached the scoring column.
Peyton Owens led the way with nine points on the strength of three 3-pointers. Chloe Eldred and Abby Salter both scored eight. Salter sank a pair of triples.
Shelby Ensey was next with seven points, while Brianna Bess added five. A trio of RHS players scored four points each — Keela Scott, Sophie Eldred and Maddie Adair. Breana Britt rounded out the scoring with two points.
Springer (7-11) got nine points from Jalyn Dewberry and seven points from Cadence Shelby.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Roff 49, Stringtown 31
The host Lady Tigers were clinging to a 14-13 lead after one quarter but put on a defensive clinic in the second period. Roff outscored the visitors 14-2 in the second frame to push its lead to 28-15 by halftime. Roff also finished strong, using a 14-8 run to end the contest.
Senior Payton Owens drained five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to pace the RHS offense. Abby Salter also hit double figures with 10 points, while Hailey Perry — another Roff senior — followed with eight.
Rylee Layton and Cassidy Clubb each scored eight points to pace the visiting Lady Tigers, who fell to 13-4 on the year.
BOYS
Friday, Jan. 21
Roff 66, Springer 34
The Tigers dominated this one right from the start, running out to leads of 24-12 and 43-14. Roff outscored the Cardinals 19-2 in the second period.
Senior Drew Sheppard continued to have a hot hand for Roff, sinking six 3-pointers for all 18 of his points. Sheppard has made 16 3-pointers through Roff’s last three victories.
Easton Riddle just missed double figures with nine points for the Tigers. Both Tallen Bagwell and Dylan Reed followed eight points apiece.
Cory Len led the Cardinals — ranked No. 17 in Class B — with nine points and Mikal Brown chipped in eight for the home team. Springer fell to 15-3 after the loss. At one point, the Cardinals reeled off 13 straight wins but now have suffered back-to-back setbacks to Calvin and Roff.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Roff 50
Stringtown 44
The host Tigers grabbed an 11-6 first-quarter lead and were still on top 19-14 at halftime. Roff extended its lead to 37-29 heading into the fourth quarter before turning back Stringtown in the end.
Drew Sheppard and Dylan Reed scored 12 points each to pace the RHS offense. Sheppard hit four 3-pointers in the contest and Reed sank three triples.
Tallen Bagwell had 10 tough points in the paint, while Brighton Gregory was next with seven.
Stringtown got a game-high 13 points — including a pair of 3-pointers — from Kielon Shields. Payton Williams followed with nine points. The visiting Tigers got eight points apiece from Kieson Shields and Christian Brutchin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.