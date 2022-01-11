It was a crazy Saturday for Christie Jennings

To say the least, it was an eventful Saturday for Ada Athletic Director and head girls basketball coach Christie Jennings.
It was the final day of the East Central Oklahoma Classic and her main focus was to help her team keep the girls championship trophy inside the Cougar Activity Center. And that mission was accomplished after the Lady Cougars disposed of Ponca City 47-29 in an anti-climatic title game.
Jennings stayed plenty busy before that championship contest tipped off.
Following are the things that this sportswriter knows she did. I’m sure there were many other duties that I am unaware of.
Pulled pork (or some other type of barbecue sandwich meat) was the main course in the hospitality room (I can verify this) and some good ol’ BBQ sauce was missing.
Jennings finally saved the day and came up with a jug of Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce. Dinner was now complete.
She then had to be a secretary for a local sportswriter who showed up for two Ada High basketball games with one stat sheet. Jennings generously made said sports guy a copy to get him by.
Jennings then jumped into the concession stand to help those workers beat a rush during the Ada boys’ third-place contest with Lawton.
Things got trickier from there.
Jennings helped coordinate efforts to get an ejected Lawton fan removed from the gym.
Then, immediately following the Cougars’ dramatic come-from-behind 84-77 win over the Wolverines in OT, LHS head coach Cole Lehr — a tall, long-haired dude that looked like he came straight of the set of That 70s Show — was incensed and adamant that his team was cheated two points and should have defeated the Cougars in regulation, 74-72 instead of a 72-all tie.
His postgame outburst was tolerable until he became argumentative with the kind folks that work at the Ada scorer’s table.
Jennings lost her cool just for a second and “kindly” told Lehr — almost twice as tall as she was — to leave the court. More than once.
“He was saying that he was cheated by our scorekeepers, but the book and the clock were exactly the same. And he would not be quiet about it,” Jennings explained.
“He got confrontational with our workers and I probably should have handled that a little more professionally, but tempers flared a little bit. I asked him to go to the locker room and he refused so I had to tell him to go to the locker room. I was mostly protecting my workers. He was screaming and yelling at them.”
I’m sure the young Lawton coach wished he had handled the situation better, too. It had to be hard to swallow and plenty frustrating watching his team blow every bit of a 25-point third-quarter lead.
Of course, during day one of the tournament, Jennings scrambled to find a replacement team for Lawton Eisenhower — Ada’s first-round opponent — who had to withdraw at the last minute due to COVID-19 concerns. She thought she had another team a couple of times, but those tries fell through.
Jennings said her fellow associate athletic directors — football coaches Brad O’Steen and Wade Boyles — were a huge help in keeping the tournament running smoothly too.
“I have great help. Coach Boyles and coach O’Steen have been great all week. We just do whatever we need to do to get by,” she said. “I think, for the most part, the tournament ran pretty good.”
Here’s hoping Jennings got to take a little breather on Sunday. She earned it.
