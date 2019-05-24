My 4-year-old great-granddaughter, who shares my birthday, has a favorite saying when something makes her unhappy. She says, “How saaaaaad” as she puts on her pouty face.
I felt this way while writing this column and the realization hit me — the 2018-19 Monday Night Mixers and Tuesday Night Mixers league bowling is officially over.
How sad.
Now that it’s over, the 36 weeks that seemed to drag by after Christmas all of the sudden have whizzed by, leaving us anticipating summer leagues and/or the upcoming ‘19-’20 fall bowing leagues.
See the top three teams for both leagues below.
Monday Night Mixers
B&S Construction wins the Monday Night Mixers League with 96 wins.
Digits and Then Some came in second with 93 wins, and NAPA placed third with 90 wins.
Highest Averages of the league: Cliffton Conatser holds that honor for the men with a 212 average. Janet Lowery has the top female average at 157.
Most Improved Bowler: Bryan Beauchamp, with a 15-pin increase, is the men’s most improved, while Lori Clements gets the nod for the women with a 14-pin increase.
The Monday Night Mixers ended their season with food and fun and payouts. The spread, as usual, was a massive smorgasbord. There was no lack for variety from sandwiches, to wraps, dips, desserts, chips, crackers and cheese.
The Cajun chicken Mike Moran brought was a bit spicy, but it was one of the first dishes to go. Billy Jack Stewart’s Rotel Chili Cheese dip had bowlers coming back for more and more.
The fun part of the night included the new way to bowl a 9-Pin No Tap Tournament that Robbin George, league president, had suggested. It was a great hit. He set it up so that bowlers with the highest averages would bowl the doubles tourney with bowlers with the lower averages. This tournament was not handicapped.
Of the 10 teams who met or exceeded the score, only the top five teams received payouts.
Mike Moran bowled with Melna Morrison. They won the tournament with a total score of 1,304. Tom John bowled with Ricky Crandall, and they finished second with total score of 1,244.
Robbin George and Charlotte Toder finished third with a total score of 1,219. Steve Samson and partner Ashley Fish placed fourth with total score of 1,194. Bryan Beauchamp and Mike Sanders were fifth at 1,187.
Others teams that exceeded the cut off score of 1,100 included: Cody Iverson-Brenda Shebourne, 1,175; Roland Griffin-Ann Stewart , 1,151; Kendal Morrison -Teresa Adams, 1,136; Billy Jack Stewart-Janet Lowery, 1,126; and James Ross-Peggy Ross, 1,115.
Also, the three top bowlers who entered the Highest Series Pot of the tournament were: Mike Moran, first, Robbin George second and Kendal Morrison, third. Not all bowlers entered this side contest, but it paid pretty well for those who did.
To finish out the the 9-Pin No Tap Doubles tournament, both Cliffton Conatser and Mike Moran bowled the elusive 300 game. In 9-Pin, however, when nine pins are knocked down with the first ball, it is counted as a strike. Conatser had four 9-Pin strikes and eight regular strikes, while Moran had five 9-Pin strikes and seven regular strikes.
Congratulations to both gentlemen.
Tuesday Night Mixers
While Tuesday Night Mixers didn’t have all the fanfare of their sister league on Monday, they did have a pretty impressive team who won their league with 109.5 wins. This is the most wins from both leagues. They were able to gain the momentum over rival teams and stay in the league for a little over half the league. Congratulations to Ben’s TV for an impressive finish.
B&S Construction placed second with 94.5 wins, and Rob’s ProShop placed third with 86 wins.
Summer League info
Meetings for both Monday and Tuesday summer leagues will start at 6:15 p.m., Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4.
Robbin George, league coordinator, reminds bowlers this will be a fast-paced league, due in part to the shortness of the season and the fact that the makeup of the teams will consist of two people (men, women or a combination).
If you are interested in bowling the summer league, please contact Robbin George at 580-399-2077 as soon as possible. He says bowlers may text and/or call or simply show up on the night on which they plan to bowl.
Travel League info
Travel league is now over, and plans are being made to start up again the first weekend after Labor Day (Sept. 2). The team that won first place in the Southwest Travel League was the Shawnee Chitzs, sponsored by Shawnee Bowl. Lazer Zone sponsors a local travel team from Ada.
Robbin George can be contacted about bowling in the travel league as well.
Have a great summer, bowling friends.
Editor’s Note: Ann Stewart will be taking a summer break but will submit a column on an “as needed” basis until the 2019-20 fall leagues begin.
