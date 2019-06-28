Isaac Stoops fills football void by following in father's footsteps

MOORE — Isaac Stoops feels a need to be around football.
The son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops starred at Norman North and walked on to OU’s football team last year.
He left the program before the start of the 2018 season, but Isaac ended his hiatus from the sport by launching his coaching career.
Stoops recently joined Moore’s football staff as a receivers coach under former North defensive coordinator Brad Hill, who’s now the Lions’ head coach.
“Coaching football has always been what I want to do in my life,” Stoops said. “After I was done playing, I definitely have always wanted to pursue coaching because I’m passionate about football. I feel like something in me needs to be around it because it’s what I love doing.”
Stoops was the first person Hill called for the position.
The ex-Timberwolf needed a few days to mull it over, but he ultimately jumped on the offer after a few conversations with Hill and his parents.
“We’re excited to have him on board,” Hill said. “We think he’s going to help our program, help our kids out a lot. He’s played defensive back, so he understands what those guys are looking at and he’s played receiver. So, I think he’s going to bring a lot of knowledge and he’s a great kid.”
Stoops’ enthusiasm played out perfectly for Hill, who had no inclination whether Isaac would be interested in the job.
He thought Stoops could be to his Moore staff what another young, high-caliber football player was to Norman North’s staff. Former OU safety Gabe Lynn joined the Timberwolves staff when Hill was still the program’s defensive coordinator.
“I thought that worked out tremendously for us,” Hill said. “Gabe was a great deal. I wondered if we could get the same kind of deal worked out with Isaac.
“I called Isaac, and I didn’t know if he’d have any interest at all. But he did, and hopefully, it works out as well for him as I think it’s going to work out for us.”
It’s difficult to explain why Moore’s newest assistant isn’t still playing.
He never minded the workouts. He loved being around his teammates. And Hill says he was constantly impressed by Stoops’ drive and knowledge of the game.
Stoops says his body was tired after high school, but he didn’t want to later regret not giving college football a shot.
“I’ve always loved playing football and excelled at playing football,” Stoops said. “My heart wasn’t necessarily in it like I wanted it to be anymore, not necessarily in playing. I still loved playing football. … It was never the hard work or anything like that.
“I enjoyed being with all the guys on the team. I enjoyed all my coaches. Everyone was good to me. I enjoy working hard and doing all that. I don’t know, it just felt like I was done playing.”
His next endeavor as a lay coach will give him an opportunity to fill the football void in his life.
Stoops says his faith helped drive him to this position, and he has all the support from his football-heavy family.
“He’s got the best coaching tree in the world,” Hill said of Stoops, whose uncles Mark, Mike and Ron Stoops coach college football. His brother Drake plays receiver at OU.
His father Bob recently came out of retirement to coach the XFL’s Dallas franchise, making Isaac the only Stoops coaching in the state of Oklahoma this fall.
Although, Isaac isn’t sure if he’ll adopt his father’s iconic visor yet.
“To be determined,” he said. “I’ll try one on and see how it looks.”
