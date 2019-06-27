Is Oklahoma City team getting a new alternate jersey?
OKC Thunder | Twitter Photo

Oklahoma City appears to be getting a new alternate jersey design.

A Twitter user and Forbes reporter Chris Crain both noticed the new jersey on an Academy Sports and Outdoors advertisement Monday.

@UniWatch @PhilHecken new OKC jerseys leaked? pic.twitter.com/5cgV6LeQPO

— Jedd (@jeddskiles) June 24, 2019

Certainly looks like a legit leak to me at this point. My guess is this is the new Statement jersey, perhaps?

The Academy listing shows a 9/1 drop date for these jerseys, in case you were thinking about trying to buy one.

— OKC Tracker (@OKCTracker) June 24, 2019

Whoops. (h/t @CrainNBA) pic.twitter.com/1sBizvRNQp

— OKC Tracker (@OKCTracker) June 24, 2019

Based on all the rumors so far, here’s what the Thunder’s 2019-20 jersey lineup could look like. City Edition and Earned Edition still to come. pic.twitter.com/HCnL04ELd6

— OKC Tracker (@OKCTracker) June 25, 2019

Reports suggest the design, for now, isn’t expected to be a full-on rebrand. The Oklahoman confirmed an original report by Chris Creamer cited that these are the Thunder’s new “Statement” uniforms; the previous ones were blue.

• Daniels leaving OKC: Thunder TV analyst Antonio Daniels will become Fox Sports’ new color analyst for the New Orleans Pelicans, the Times-Picayune reported.

Daniels, a longtime former NBA player, began covering the Thunder in 2015. 

