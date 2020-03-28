Is Big 12 behind due to COVID-19 shutdowns?

NORMAN — Big 12 schools, for now, aren’t allowed to hold virtual meetings with players. Nor may they send equipment to them in the mail.
But other conferences can.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed concerns that there is a competitive disadvantage taking place amid the COVID-19 shutdowns at universities across the nation, saying league leaders are likely to find a resolution when meeting this weekend.
Many college athletes are at home without access to training necessities, which range from apparel to nutritional items.
Bowlsby has other questions about implementation and monitoring of the regulations.
“How long does it all go? When do we get a look in? How do we go about revisiting things?” Bowlsby asked. “The things we have already agreed upon is that we need to make sure sports medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation are taken care of. We need to make sure we keep up with academic support. And we need to give support to kids in mental health and wellness ways.”
The question arose Thursday when OU coach Lincoln Riley said in a radio interview that the ACC has been allowed to hold virtual meetings and send players equipment through the mail, because conference officials allow it.
Weights and food are basic needs for Power 5 athletes, many of whom are still participating in school online amid campus shutdowns.
While Bowlsby would like conferences to “sing off the same sheet music,” he added, “I don’t know if we all have to be doing the same thing.”
As for banning league coaches and players from conducting virtual meetings, which have increased nationwide at traditional workplaces as community lockdowns become more common, the Big 12 felt it was appropriate at the time.
“I’m not going to get into the specifics of any of it. We felt like, given the circumstances nationally, that everybody should shut it down. Coaches ought to go home and take care of their families. Kids ought to go home and do what they’re directed to do in their locale,” Bowlsby said. “We’re still trying to figure that way in ways that will have us all singing off the same sheet music.”
Shipping athletic necessities to players is becoming more important as odds increase that this year’s spring football season, in its traditional sense, has ended.
Bowlsby seemed sure of that.
“I think it’s very unlikely that we’re going to have any spring games,” he said. “And I don’t think, except for those that have already had some days of spring practice, I don’t believe we’ll have any additional days of spring practice.”
OU, Texas and Oklahoma State have all yet to officially cancel their spring games scheduled in late April. The Big 12 doesn’t control cancelation of spring games, so schools must make their own determination.
“We’re looking at a window for a return to activity that is, you know, six or eight weeks,” Bowlsby said. “And I just think it’s very unlikely that that’s going to happen.”
