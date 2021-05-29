The 2021 Ada Braves American Legion Post 72 baseball team has been assembled.
Experience won’t be on the Braves’ side this season as the roster includes four freshmen and five sophomores. However, Ada Braves General Manager and head coach Darrell Monroe looks forward to working with his relatively young club this summer.
“A lot of younger kids came out this year. We’re kind of excited about it because it gives us something to build on in the future,” he said. “I think we’ll have a good, young, talented squad that really wants to go play baseball. It’s going to be fun.”
Assisting Monroe again this year will be new Latta head coach Dillon Atkinson. Monroe said he’s thrilled that Atkinson is returning to the program.
“We’re really fortunate to have Dillon with us. He’s a good, young head coach that’s hungry for baseball,” he said.
Another reason Atkinson is a valuable asset is the fact that he is already familiar with nearly the entire 2021 Ada Braves roster.
“I’m really glad to have Dillon back,” Monroe reiterated. “But you know, I’ve always had good coaches. We’ve been blessed with good coaches that really wanted to do things the right way.”
Monroe will count on some leadership from 2021 graduates DJ Van Atten of Latta and Tahlan Hamilton of Asher — the only two players on the Ada Braves squad who were seniors this past spring.
Van Atten hit .462 this spring with 14 home runs, 13 doubles, 58 RBIs and 46 runs scored. Hamilton helped the Indians to a 22-9 overall record and a berth in the Class B State Tournament. He hit .446 with three home runs, 17 doubles and 37 RBIs.
The Post 72 squad included five players who just completed their junior seasons: Trey Wilkinson of Coalgate, Nik Schroeder of Latta, Kason Pruitt of Moss, Conner Davidson of Coalgate and Tucker Brown of Moss.
Ada Braves sophomores include Carson Abbott of Latta, Trenton Golden of Moss, Christian Matchie of Konawa, Cooper McCage of Byng and Jody Trevathan of Coalgate.
The local summer team will include freshmen Alex Woods of Ada, Holden Lee of Latta, Kaleb Goodwin of Latta and Colton Bourland of Tupelo.
The Braves kick off the season today at the Regent Bank Memorial Day Festival in Bartlesville. The Post 72 club will meet the Outsiders at 2 p.m. in the season-opener. Ada will then face Nowata at 4 p.m.
The Braves will meet Nowata again at 2 p.m. Sunday and battle the United Linen Braves at 4 p.m.
Monroe said he looks forward to learning about his team on the fly.
“We’re really excited about getting started, being as young as we are. I’ll know more about them Saturday after 2 o’clock,” he said.
Following this weekend in Bartlesville, the Ada Braves will compete in tournaments at Warner, Lawton, Seminole, Elk City and Kingfisher.
As always, one of the goals for Monroe is to get his players on the radar of important baseball officials and scouts every weekend.
“We’re going to get these kids playing in some spots where they can showcase their talents in front of a lot of different people,” he said. “It should be a really exciting summer.”
