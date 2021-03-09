CHECOTAH — Early in the first quarter, things were going the 13th-ranked Ada Lady Cougars’ way against Inola in a Class 4A Area Tournament consolation game Thursday night at Checotah High School
Ada had jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead to start the contest.
However, the Lady Longhorns had a big answer. Inola went on a game-changing 20-1 run to grab a 22-9 lead en route to a 66-55 victory.
The Lady Cougars saw their season come to an end at 17-7, while Inola advanced with a 19-4 record.
“This loss was tough,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “Inola came out ready to play in the first quarter. We dug a hole that we couldn’t get out of.”
They almost did.
Inola led 38-25 at halftime. The Lady Longhorns hit five 3-pointers during their big first-quarter run.
Ada senior Landyn Owens, who will play college basketball at the University of Hartford, had just two points in the first half. However, she scored nine straight points to start the third quarter to get the Lady Cougars within 38-34. However, Ada never could get over the hump.
“I have to give credit to our kids. They played their butts off to cut it to four,” Jennings said. “There were so many unfair hardships in this season, but like I told my kids - life isn’t fair. They have learned to overcome so much, and those lessons will help them for a lifetime.”
Owens finished with 21 points to lead Ada.
“Landyn had a big second half,” Jennings said.
After Inola stretched its lead back to double figures early in the fourth period, Ada sliced its deficit to 60-53 with 1:11 to play. But Inola hit 6-of-6 free throws down the stretch to seal the outcome.
The Lady Longhorns made a living at the charity stripe throughout the contest. They sank 14-of-17 free shots in the fourth quarter and finished 24-of-30 overall. Ada sank 13-of-17 free throws, including a 6-for-6 effort by Owens.
Freshman Makaviya Nelson turned in one of her best outings of the season, sinking a pair of 3-pointers and finishing with 13 points.
“Mak has really turned into a special player the last few games. She always has had the skill set, but I have just watched her mature as a high school basketball player recently. I’m so proud of her,” Jennings said.
Amaya Frizell was next for Ada with eight points. She also hit two 3-point shots.
Kylee Day scored 21 points and Miller Weast added 16 to lead the Inola club. Madison Courtney sank three 3-pointers and also hit double figures with 11 points for the winners.
“This group is very special and has big things ahead of them,” Jennings said of her team. “Our seniors are probably the most improved group that I’ve ever coached. We will miss Landyn, Jaeden (Ward) and Alexus (Hamilton). They will always be Lady Cougars.”
