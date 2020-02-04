The Ada High boys basketball team took one on the chin, and senior Jake Shannon took one to the head during a 51-33 loss to Broken Bow Saturday evening inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Shannon was shaken up after a hard crash to the floor in the first quarter, left the game and headed to an emergency room visit. All tests were positive, but Shannon's availability for the Cougars' home contest Friday night against Durant is questionable.
Ada, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, dropped to 13-5 on the year, while Class 4A No. 8 Broken Bow improved to 14-4.
The Savages led just 6-5 after the first quarter but outscored Ada 16-6 in the second quarter to grab a 22-11 halftime lead. Broken Bow kept the pressure on in the third period and used a 17-6 run to carry a 39-17 lead into the fourth period.
Senior Josh Jones led the Broken Bow attack with a game-high 27 points. CJ Whitefield also reached double digits for the visitors with 10.
David Johnson and Kaden Cooper both scored 11 to lead the Ada offense. Trey Havens sank a 3-pointer and finished with five points, while Shannon scored four points before his early injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.