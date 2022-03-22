Ada High veteran golf coach Robbie Powell will field one of the smallest and most inexperienced teams he’s had in recent history this spring.
Weather and some of his players participating in winter sports held preseason practice to a minimum earlier this month.
Only eight players make up the Ada boys golf roster — seniors Derek Layton, Sethy Stowers and Carter Hanson, juniors Austin Guajardo and Cooper Patterson, sophomores Carter Kenley and Braxton Elkins and freshman Caleb Cobb.
Add all that up and Powell isn’t quite sure what to expect from the Cougars this season.
“This year’s team is very small and we have little to no experience on the high school level,” Powell told the Ada News. “I really don’t know what kind of expectations to have at this point.”
The only two Ada golfers with any varsity experience are Layton and Stowers heading into today’s season-opener at the Luther to be hosted at the Firelake Golf Course in Shawnee. That event could be canceled due to inclement weather.
“Derek Layton went to every tournament last year. Seth Stowers went to one tournament last year. They are the only two that have played at the high school level,” Powell explained.
Once his team dives into tournament play, he’ll know much more.
“We have had very little practice time. So, as we sit here right now my expectations are not real high. The plan is to raise those expectations as we gain experience and have the opportunity to practice more as the weather gets better.”
Powell said the perennial Class 4A powers won’t change this year.
“The teams to watch are the same as every year,” he said. “They are all the teams that have ‘Hall’ at the end of their school name — Heritage Hall, Cascia Hall and Holland Hall. Those will be the teams to beat this year and in the foreseeable future.”
The next tournament on Ada’s schedule is the Carl Albert Invitational on April 4 at the Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City. On April 7, the Cougars will compete in the Duncan Invitational at the Ducan Golf & Tennis Club.
The regular season wraps up with trips to the Ardmore Invitational (Dornick Hills Country Club and the Lakeview Golf Course) on April 25 and the Guthrie Bluejay Bash (Lake Hefner Golf Course) on April 28.
Class 4A Regional play begins May 2 and the state tournament is scheduled for May 9-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.