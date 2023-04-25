The tornado that tore through Shawnee last week almost picked on the high school’s athletic facilities.
The tennis courts were no exception. While the courts themselves were left playable, fences were damaged, bleachers were annihilated and two tennis barns were moved 20 feet from where they were sitting (one of the buildings was about three times as big as the one at the Ada Tennis Center) and one was partly mangled. Power lines were downed near the tennis courts. Heck, practice balls still littered the area like yellow hail stones as of Saturday evening.
Shawnee was scheduled to host a Junior High State Qualifier this past weekend and also had 16 teams coming in this Friday and Saturday for a high school tournament.
Thanks to that dreaded tornado, Shawnee wasn’t in shape to host anything and probably won’t be for quite a while.
Ada head tennis coach Terry Swopes swooped in for the rescue. He offered to host both tournaments —
the Junior High State Qualifier took place on Monday and was turned into a one-day event due to the expected rainfall in the area in the forecast for today.
Swopes also agreed to move the Shawnee High School Tournament to Ada this weekend. Shawnee will still get the entry fees — the two tournaments are the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Wolves’ tennis program.
Ada tennis parents provided coaches meals and other Ada coaches helped keep Monday’s tournament running smoothly.
Shawnee head tennis coach John Stobbey probably expects that if Swopes tore off his shirt, he would be wearing a big S on his chest and reveal a cape on his shoulders — Super Swopes to the rescue.
“We’re pretty good friends with Shawnee, so that’s the least we could do,” Swopes said Monday morning from the Ada Tennis Center.
Stobbey probably hasn’t stopped thanking Swopes and his Ada helpers yet.
“Basically he took the whole tournament off my hands. We showed up with some tennis balls and the trophies and he had the whole thing set up and running,” Stobbey said. “It took a whole lot of weight off my shoulders with me trying to deal with all the stuff back home. It was an amazing show of support.”
Stobbey pointed out that he’ll be in Ada five times in the next week. The Lady Cougars will host a Class 5A East Girls Regional Tournament next Monday that the Lady Wolves are part of.
“I’m going to be in Ada five times in seven days so I told Terry I might just move into his house,” he said.
Stobbey said damages to Shawnee’s athletic facilities alone — the high school football field, wrestling building and baseball field were all hit hard, along with the area surrounding the tennis courts — has a preliminary price tag of $20 million for repairs.
He tried to explain the damages his tennis area suffered.
“We have two tennis buildings and it blew both of them back about 20 feet. It twisted one up. It took the awnings off. The fence is all torn up. Our bleachers are gone. It took our little tennis ball barn and it just blew balls everywhere,” Stobbey explained. “Even our little tennis barn over at the middle school is gone. We don’t know where it is. It just left.”
Stobbey said he’s received support from his tennis colleagues all over the state.
“The tennis community across the state has been amazing. Duncan also offered their courts. Durant offered their courts. Carl Albert said we could come practice at their courts any time. The Edmond Racket Club also reached out and said we could practice there any time we need to. It’s been an amazing show of support,” he said. “Obviously Ada stepped up huge and the tennis community across the state has shown support. It’s really been special.”
One of his Shawnee junior high girls put everything in perspective.
“In Shawnee, it’s just a mess. Gas stations aren’t open. Electricity isn’t on everywhere. Stores aren’t open. But you travel 45 minutes to Ada and life is normal,” he explained. “One of my junior high girls said it’s kind of weird because it’s normal here and they’re like in school and stuff. My girls and boys are just happy to be able to get out and not have to think about all that junk for a while and come over to Ada and play some tennis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.