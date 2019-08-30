ADA [ndash] Services for Atha Ernestine Eubank, 85, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Church of Christ. Randy Johns will officiate. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Criswell Funeral Home. Atha Ernestine …
ADA [ndash] Services for Frances Kathryn Ferguson, 100, of Ada will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Kenny Morrison will officiate. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kingfisher Cemetery, Kingfisher. Mrs. Ferguson died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her h…
ALLEN [ndash] Jerry Lee Edwards, 78, was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Frederick to Joddie Lee Edwards and Vera Lee Caddell. He passed away Aug. 23, 2019, in Tulsa. Jerry graduated from Frederick High School, where he was active in FFA and was on the 1956 state champion Frederick Bombers High Schoo…
