It was two years ago this week.
I was minding my own business, watching the East Central University men’s basketball team play Southwestern Advent. I was sitting in my usual spot on press row.
The game had just tipped off, and ECU scored a basket. Then it hit me. In fact, I suffered a direct hit.
Bop!
It hit me a couple of more times. Bop! Bop!
I had been pegged by elementary school kids throwing stuffed animals.
They weren’t actually aiming at me. It was Teddy Bear Toss day inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Here’s how it worked. After a Tiger player scored the team’s first basket, the kiddos were allowed to fire away and see if they could land their toy animals on Wayne Cobb Court. I was just collateral damage.
I knew in advance teddy bears were gonna fly. I’m sure East Central sports information director Teri LaJeunesse had probably warned me again when I arrived at the game. I just forgot, and some little guy in the stands with a good aim reminded me again.
It was a sight to behold. Of course, it’s for a great cause.
The Teddy Bear Toss is back Thursday, when coach Ja Havens and the Tigers entertain Randall College. Tip-off is scheduled for noon inside the Kerr Center. At 12:02 p.m. they’ll likely already be picking up stuffed animals off the court.
This year, the number of animals they’ll likely collect could be astronomical. This year is expected to be bigger. Much bigger.
“Every year this event has grown and at this year’s event, we will host over 1,100 elementary students from nine different local schools (in grades 4-6). For reference, we have not exceeded 500 students in previous years,” said East Central University athletic director Dr. Jeff Williams.
The primary benefactors of this big day are children who are staying at Mercy Hospital in Ada. But with this many students expected to participate, it looks like other agencies will receive stuffed animals for kids in need, too.
“We are very grateful to East Central University and area students for their incredibly kind and thoughtful stuffed toy donations,” said Mercy Hospital Ada President Terence Farrell. “Patients at Mercy Ada will be able to enjoy the teddy bears through the holidays. This event is extremely generous and sincerely appreciated.”
Williams went on to explain exactly what takes place during teddy bear Toss day.
“On Game Day, busloads of students arrive by 11 a.m. We feed them lunch, tip-off at noon and following the Tigers’ first basket, the students toss Teddy Bears onto the floor. It’s one of the coolest experiences you will ever witness,” Williams said. “We work with Mercy Ada to distribute the stuffed toys within the Mercy community, as well as other community agencies that can use them to fulfill their missions.”
Sponsors include Culligan, Citizens Bank, Hilltop Dodge, Ada Nissan and the Lazer Zone Family Fun Center.
“Our partners at Rib Crib, Chicken Express and Santa Fe will be providing catering to help us create a teacher’s retreat,” Williams added.
Williams said everyone’s a winner on Teddy Bear Toss day.
“An event such as this is good for our team, our campus, our community and the human spirit. It embodies what Christmas joy can become when a community spends quality time together,” he said. “It has become one of my favorite events each year in Tiger athletics. I hope our fans come by on their lunch hour and experience this unusual game day. They will be glad they did.”
I know I’m looking forward to it.
