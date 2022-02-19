Monday's Ada basketball contests against Seminole were accompanied by Senior Night activities.
In pictures: Ada basketball Senior Night
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MARTIN [ndash] Services for Doris Simmons, 90, of Martin, Tennessee are at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Criswell Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rosedale Cemetery on Tuesday at 10 am. Ms. Simmons passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, in Martin, TN. She was born June 9, 1931, in A…
STONEWALL [ndash] Services for John Washington Melvin "Speck" Manuel, 88, of Ardmore, formerly of Ada, are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fight erupts at high school basketball playoff game
- Class A Regional games involving Konawa and Vanoss teams postponed
- Jennings announces OSSAA rules for upcoming playoffs
- Oklahoma Heritage Bank supports Byng Excellence in Education Foundation
- Semis crash; traffic tangled
- Allen teams drop close calls in district play
- Allen teams work hard for regional wins over Stonewall
- Roff fans cheer their Tigers and Lady Tigers to victory
- In pictures: Pink Out Night at Ada
- Stop before you lop - a quick guide to winter pruning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.