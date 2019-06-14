In current draft position, Thunder GM Sam Presti has endured hits and misses

Of the seven players chosen at No. 21 or other spots very close, OKC Thunder’s GM Sam Presti hit one home run; made one apparently very good selection of a player who may contribute for seasons to come; drafted another who became an excellent backup point guard, who was eventually spun into a terrific inside scoring punch, who was eventually spun into Carmelo Anthony; and yet another Presti may now wish he’d never traded, but who’s trade may nonetheless have set the Thunder up for their one trip to the NBA finals.