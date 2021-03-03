MADILL — It appears after a 353-day layoff, the Ada High School baseball team was more than ready to return to the field.
Ada slugged six home runs and Huter Condon tossed a no-hitter as the Cougars dismantled Madill 14-0 in five innings Monday night to kick off their 2021 season.
The Cougars got just six games played before their season was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Condon struck out 10 and walked one in the dominant performance to earn the mound win. The Ada junior was a force at the plate too. He finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored during an impressive 12-hit AHS offense.
Carter Freeland and Condon hit back-to-back solo home runs to get Ada off to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
A five-run Cougar outburst in the top of the second inning included a solo blast by Brodie Andrews, a sacrifice fly by John David Muse and a three-run blast by Freeland, who finished 3-for-4 with his two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Ada erupted for its final seven runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Andrews ripped a three-run homer following back-to-back singles from Condon and Cade Sliger to get the fifth frame started for Ada. Zac Carroll belted a two-run homer later in the inning to make it 12-0.
Freeland later hit a run-scoring single and Condon cracked an RBI double to round out the Ada scoring.
Andrews finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors.
Madill was at Cougar Field Tuesday night. Ada travels to Tecumseh Friday night for a festival with the host Savages and Harrah. Game times were not available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.