If only we could all have bowling skills like Teeoti

“The best-laid schemes o’ mice an’ men/Gang aft a-gley.”
If you can read and understand the previous quote, chances are you may be of Scottish descent and/or took a Linguistic class with Dr. Eril Hughes at East Central University. I can say yes to both, especially the first with my maiden name, Wallace.
What Scottish poet Robert Burns was saying in the Scottish dialect above is:
“The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.” He wrote those words in his poem “To a Mouse.”
According to Wikipedia, “To a Mouse, on Turning Her Up in Her Nest With the Plough, November 1785” is a Scots-language poem written by Robert Burns in 1785, and was included in the Kilmarnock volume. According to legend, Burns was plowing in the fields and accidentally destroyed a mouse’s nest, which it needed to survive the winter.”
That famous line is found in the seventh of eight stanzas in the poem. But today, over 300 years later, few folks actually know the origin of the saying, but plenty use it.
Note the stanza: “But Mousie, thou art no thy lane,
In proving foresight may be vain:
The best-laid schemes o’ Mice an’ Men
Gang aft agley,
An’ lea’e us naught but grief an’ pain,
For promis’d joy!”
Interesting words and thoughts for a mouse. Yet Burns understands like many of us do today — plans do change.
I said all of that to simply say The Ada Open Bowling Tournament scheduled for Feb. 29-March 1 has unfortunately been canceled. According to Robbin George, tournament coordinator, too many bowlers had already made commitments to other venues and would not be available for the local tournament on those dates.
However, never fear those of you who really enjoy tournament bowling. The American Legion Post 72 is sponsoring 9 Pin No-Tap Tourney on March 15.
Post Commander James Kercheval says this tournament is one of the scheduled fundraising events for the local legion group. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit veterans and their families. This 9-Pin No-Tap tournament is always a popular event.
Kercheval says registration for the tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. the day of the event with bowling starting at 2 p.m. Teams will consist of two members each. The $25 entry fee per person will cover three games, bowling shoes, one large single topping pizza per team and one large drink per person.
Wednesday, I noticed a post on Monday Night Mixer bowler Teeoti Jimenez’s Facebook page. With her permission, I am sharing it with you today.
“It’s a lot harder than people think. When you go to the bowling alley, the lanes you bowl on are pretty much nothing like what league players bowl on. Oil makes a difference,” she said.
Jimenez is certainly right. Underneath her comment, she shared a quote from the *Team EBI (Ebonite) Facebook page last year. (*Team EBI consists of Columbia 300 and Hammer brand female PWBA staff members.) Jimenez said she saw it in her current Facebook memories and felt it well described the athletic prowess needed for league bowling. See what you think?
“As a competitive sport, bowling presents a truly demanding athletic challenge. Mental and physical precision, exceptional hand/eye coordination, unwavering muscle memory, and endurance are all required for bowling skills. Consider that in any given tournament,” [or league night, I say] “a bowler walks four miles; lifts, swings, and releases four tons; and must deliver every ball within four-tenths of an inch of a selected mark in order to reach a target which is 60 feet away and only one and six-tenths inches wide. Indeed, the challenges posed by bowling have been described as unique to all sports.”
This helps me understand how bowlers like Jimenez can bowl so well consistently. She truly meets the “demanding athletic challenges” listed above.
In fact, she is this week’s most outstanding woman bowler with her 213 game and her 554 series on Monday and her 211 game and 511 series on Tuesday. Great job, Teeoti.
I have just realized I don’t have bowling skills. I have bowling fun and wish for skill once in a while. For those of you who, like Jimenez, bowl a great score, I look forward to posting your names in this column’s Achievement Board at the end of each month.
Bowlers have next week to achieve your best scores for February. Keep striving to perfect your game.
Hope to see everyone at the 9-Pin No-Tap tourney on March 15.
Good luck and great bowling to everyone.
———o———
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 24 of 36)
1 Misfits 19
2 Gutter Done 17
3 KaCee Bar 16.5
4 B&S Construction 16
5 Splitz & Giggles 14.5
6 Tatum Trucking 13.5
7 NAPA 13
8 Snap On 12
9 Native Strikers 11
10 Spare Me 10
11 The Bowling Stones 10
12 Rob’s ProShop 9.5
13 The Gutter Gang 8.5
14 Split Decision 7.5
15 Strike-A-Lacka 7
16 The Replacements 7
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers – 832, Rob’s ProShop — 807, Misfits – 750.
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2250, Rob’s ProShop — 2226, Misfits – 2185.
Men’s scratch game: Bruce Fish – 257, James Ross – 247, Robbin George — 237.
Men’s scratch series: Bruce Fish – 742, James Ross — 695, James McGinty — 640.
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 213, Skye Buck – 202, Lisa John — 187.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez — 554, Skye Buck – 493, Janet Lowery — 489.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 24 of 36)
1 Rob’s ProShop 63.5
2 R2D2 and C 62
3 Ben’s TV 55.5
4 Bronson’s Body Shop 48
5 D’JAVu 46
6 Misfits 39
7 Pin Pals 37.5
8 Bush 25.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Rob’s ProShop — 752, Bronson’s Body Shop – 741, Ben’s TV — 673.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body Shop — 2193, Rob’s ProShop — 2032, Ben’s TV — 1914.
Men’s scratch game: Randy Goodman – 245, Jim Rice – 228, Ken Hoyle – 205.
Men’s scratch series: Randy Goodman – 627, Jim Rice – 622, Ken Hoyle — 596.
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 211, Rebecca Williams — 189, Carey Brantley — 179.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 511, Rebecca Williams – 490, Carey Brantley — 482.
