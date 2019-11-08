I repeat, bowling is a family sport

Samson Thompson’s stroller was taken over by his sleeping 3-month-old brother Axl. So grandmother Tonya George fit a blanket into her two-ball Columbia bowling bag and made a new “bed” for young Samson. Another bowler let Samson use her jacket as a blanket. Despite all the noise during Monday Night Mixers league play at the Lazer Zone Family Fun Center, Samson sleeps contentedly while sucking his thumb.